Obituaries: 04-06-23

Nancy Dangler

We are sad to announce that our mother, Nancy Anne (Crawford) Dangler, passed away on Saturday, February 4 at age 77 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Her struggle with her health issues has ended and she is breathing easy with dad.

Born in Toledo on February 11, 1945 to Donald and Myrtle Crawford, Mom graduated from Waite High School in 1963 and the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She worked as a surgical nurse at Toledo Hospital until her retirement in 2010. She married Jerry Wayne Dangler on January 21, 1967 and they moved to their beloved farm to make their home in Whitehouse. Jerry preceded her in death on April 4, 1997. She was the very proud mom to two sons, Michael (Lori) and Christopher (Penny), proud and loving Grandma to three grandsons, Kellen, Ryan and Patrick and grand-dogs Barley and Amber and loving dog mom to her “girls,” Zoe and Katie.

Mom loved the village of Whitehouse and the community she supported for so many years. She spent many years involved with the Boy Scouts of America along with Jerry. She was a founding member of the Whitehouse Library and took great joy in the planning and fundraising it took to get the library going. Mom loved her gardens and worked tirelessly each year to keep her yard beautiful. She antiqued, knitted, crocheted, quilted, sewed and crafted for years. Many of us have a little something to hold onto made by Mom. She loved to be active and was involved in Garden Club, Book Club, Bible Study and craft groups. She loved to travel and was fortunate to enjoy a number of adventures to many places over the last 20 years.

She is survived by her brother, Donald (Sally) Crawford, of The Villages, Fla.; half-brother, Kevin Crawford, of Toledo; half-sister, Robin Crawford, of Perrysburg, and sister-in-law, Bonnie (Keith) Brahaney, of Whitehouse.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 8 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Whitehouse. This will be a casual event for family and friends to gather and share memories of Nancy. Memorial contributions are appreciated for the Whitehouse Library.

Lon Washtak

Sadly, Lon Raymond Washtak, age 73, of Maumee, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 28, after complications with his heart.

Lon was born on February 23, 1950 to Raymond and Helen (Yelensky) Washtak in Vermillion, Ohio. After he graduated from Vermillion High School in 1968, he moved to Toledo to attend Toledo University, now The University of Toledo. In 1972, after briefly attending UT, Lon began working as a mechanical engineer at Schindler Elevator. He retired from Schindler in 2012 after 40 years with the company. Lon was an engineer in all aspects of his life, including improvements around the house. In 1977, Lon met Gail and they married in 1978. They settled in Maumee and went on to raise three daughters, Heather, Elizabeth and Sarah.

In his young adult life, Lon had a love for hunting and fishing. He stayed active in a men’s slow pitch softball league during the 1980s. He was an avid gardener, fruit and nut tree grower and squirrel terminator. Many summer months were spent battling with the squirrels who tried to steal his nuts.

Lon was a collector of many things. Once retired, he took up the hobby of buying and selling antique collector toys, bicycles and sports equipment. His time was spent frequenting flea markets and garage and estate sales looking for unique items to purchase for a good deal. He always carried a small notebook in his front pocket with the dates and times of his upcoming sales. If there wasn’t a sale going on, you could find Lon on the golf course. He loved spending time with his golf buddies on the various courses in the area.

He had three grandchildren, DJ, Aya and Sanaa, who were all his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to cheer DJ on from the sidelines of a game or enter into a fantasy world of dolls and toys with Aya and Sanaa. He was always there for them and was their everything.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen Washtak. Surviving are his wife, Gail (Witt); daughters, Heather (Kebir Elbriki), Elizabeth “Liz” (Jared Hayes) and Sarah; grandchildren, David Walker, Jr., Aya and Sanaa Elbriki; sister, Dayle Noll; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The celebration of his life took place on April 4 at Newcomer Funeral Home, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery. To leave a special message for Lon’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

William Niner

William “Bill” E. Niner, age 87, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, March 29.

Bill graduated from The University of Toledo College of Engineering, following a brief term of service in the U.S Coast Guard Reserve and the U.S. Army, where he met Anna. He retired from Chrysler after 25 years. Bill was a lifelong Freemason, attaining the honor of KYCH. In addition, he was Past Patron of Triune Chapter, OES and secretary of Northern Light Lodge for 15 years.

Bill was a loving, devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Anna (nee Tipton); son, Thomas (Anne); daughter, Pamela (Stephen) Bowman; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilma VanderHorst. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Lillian Niner; and brother, Ronald.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, followed directly by a Masonic service at 4:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

William Imes

“We tore down that field on our horses, kicking up mud, every chance we got.”

William “Bill” Dee Imes never lost his youthful, cowboy thirst for adventure on his wild ride across this world. On April 3, at the age of 79 and in a peaceful sleep, Bill’s blue eyes, always alight with wonder and engagement, fixed his sights on the next great journey with our Lord and Savior.

He leaves an incredible legacy to his wife of 55 years, four children, seven grandchildren, sisters and in-laws and the countless friends, acquaintances and passersby who would stop to listen to one of his stories. He left us with an inheritance that can never be spent down: generosity, grace and a reflective spirit that is always moving forward.

His journeys began on a farm in Wauseon, where he learned to plow a field and ride a horse, used his mom’s prized tulips for target practice (maybe this is where he learned grace), drag-raced down County Road H (he won), learned to work smarter not harder from his father, developed a love of The Ohio State University football with his mother and picked up his sisters’ friends for dates in his 1964 Corvette.

He met the love of his life and partner, Jane (Hanifan) Imes when she pretended not to know how to fill out a 4-H form so she could ask him for help. Together they built a life filled with adventure, love, laughter and four kids. Their love even survived a disastrous Christmas early in their marriage when he bought her a welder-grade blowtorch as a “thought” gift to help her make crème brulee. He used this story – and frankly many others – to teach us all that mistakes happen and the important thing is to make it right and move forward. From that day on, he rolled up money in a cardboard tube and hid it in the Christmas tree so Jane could buy herself the gifts she truly wanted. Even in his final days, Bill’s thoughts were with Jane and he made sure that she would be taken care of after he was gone.

Bill was a man who gave everyone a second chance and never judged people based on their worst mistakes. As a former high school teacher, custom homebuilder, golf course investor, African imports owner and generous landlord, Bill was a man of many talents and passions. He was always looking for ways to make a positive impact on the world and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Forever the shop and science teacher, he taught his children how to dock the tail of a lamb, wrangle a hog, use a pulley to work smarter (just like gramps!), rig up a golf cart to speed down the fairway, take a Class A 30,000-pound motorhome up a crisscross mountain pass without going over the cliff, jump into action as the pit crew for a Baha 1000 race with zero experience, trick the luggage scales at the Nairobi International Airport and not to fear a drill gun “because that’s what hole putty is for.” He taught us to shoot-then-aim, celebrate the close-enough wins and recover from the big misses to keep moving forward.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Imes; children, Bryan (Susan) Imes (granddaughter Aliyah, grandson Micah), Jean (David) McIntyre, Stephen Imes and Jennifer (Pete) LuPiba (granddaughters Sally, Corazon and Grant, grandsons Lincoln and Washington); and sisters, Diane Shull and Pat Gerken. He is reuniting with his parents, Stephen and Wave (Burkholder) Imes, family and friends who are already tearing down the field on that next great adventure.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, April 12. More details can be found at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Bill will be remembered for his dancing blue eyes, inspiring (and long, like turn-the-lights-out-at-church long) stories and unwavering kindness. Thank you, Bill, for the generosity, grace and the spirit to always move forward. Until we ride up next to you again, you will be missed.

Gene Albright

Gene “Harvey” Albright passed away recently.

He was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and attended Findlay College. He was an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air National Guard. He worked as a construction foreman for several companies for more than 50 years and was a life member of the Ohio Operating Engineers. Gene was also a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384.

Gene leaves behind a wife, Barbara; daughter, Page (Greg) Price, of Mount Vernon, Ohio; and son, Greg (Mark Clark) Albright, of Anchorage, Alaska.

As Gene wished, there will be no services. Any memorial donations may be given to the Toledo Humane Society or Nature’s Nursery.