Obituaries: 04-02-20

Colleen Cichy

Colleen Ruth “Mickey” Cichy, age 93, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, March 21.

Born in Toledo on March 18, 1927 to John and Clara (Herzig) Donohue, she was given the name “Mickey” as a baby by her brother, who was 10 at the time. She was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School and married the love of her life, Robert Cichy, on October 2, 1954. She was a secretary to E.M. Tasker, the president of Toledo Stamping. Along with her husband, Mickey started Powder Coated Products in Toledo. She enjoyed golfing and bowling with her friends at Heather Downs Country Club and the Lady Elks and South Toledo Golf. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg.

Mickey’s love for travel began early. She drove cross country with two of her friends in the late 1940s and continued her love of traveling with her husband. On one adventure, they were stranded in the Eiffel Tower in Paris when the elevators shut down. When they finally got down and back to the tour bus, everyone on the bus clapped and cheered.

She thought she had the best family possible and loved them all a lot. Mickey is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Dr. Kelly (Lorenzo Cristaudo) Cichy; son, John (Cindy) Cichy; and grandchildren, R.J. (Deeptha) Cichy and Danielle (Chad) Allemon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Donohue.

Visitation and services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Charles Holloway, D.D.S.

Dr. Charles A. Holloway, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 24.

The son of Mildred and H. Seymour Holloway, Charles was born on June 18, 1936 in Monclova and attended Anthony Wayne High School, where he met his wife, Carol. They were married on Flag Day, June 14, 1958. He was president of his 1954 senior class at AW and played for the Generals football and baseball teams. After graduation, he attended Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo in preparation for dental school. He was accepted to The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and excelled in dental school, while his wife Carol worked nights as a nurse at White Cross Hospital in Columbus. After graduation in 1961, he returned to Northwest Ohio and practiced with Dr. Robert Bowman in Swanton. After two years in partnership, he opened his own dental practice in Whitehouse, the first in the Anthony Wayne area. It was his dream to serve the community where he grew up and he practiced there for 42 years. He was active in the Toledo Dental Society and American Cerebral Palsy Association.

An avid Buckeyes fan, he closely followed Ohio State football and basketball each season. Also an avid hunter and fisherman, he shared his love of outdoor activities with his lifelong high school friends, Joe Montion and Walter Studer. Dr. Holloway spent his retirement doing these favorite activities until a stroke in 2011. He was cared for through his declining years by his devoted wife, Carol. Let us remember him for his contributions to our community and the friend he was to all he met.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Haynes) Holloway; children, Julie (Isabelle), C. Steven, Mark (Mary) and Mary (Paulino); grandchildren, Ashley and Jessica Holloway; and siblings, Ruth Stafford and Robert Holloway.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

James Hall

James B. Hall, age 81, of Perrysburg, passed away on Friday, March 27, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 16, 1938 in Blackey, Ky., to Burneth and Anna (Smith) Hall, he married Neva McConnell on November 28, 1964 in Toledo and they shared 55 years together. She survives, along with their daughter, Kimberly (Hans) Fraber. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Hall, II; and siblings, Caldwell Hall and Bernice Stamper

Services will be private.

Gretchen Schiller

Gretchen Louise Stout-Schiller, age 60, formerly of Maumee, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 26 at her son’s home in Philo, Ill., after an 11-month battle with cancer.

Born in Toledo on November 1, 1959 to John and Janet Stout, she graduated from Maumee High School in 1978 and married David Schiller on April 16, 1977. While most grow up dreaming of careers, Gretchen wanted most to be a mom. That dream was fulfilled four times – Jason was born in 1977, Vanessa, stillborn in 1978, Sarah born in 1980 and Kyle born in 1985. Gretchen loved being a mom and delighted in making birthdays special, baking her famous frosted sugar cookies and she absolutely loved Christmas with family. As much as she loved being a mom, she perfected being “Mimi” to six grandchildren: Will, Charlotte, Elsa, Seton, Abram and Samuel (expected in August). She was fun and silly (how she prefers to be remembered by her grandkids) and loved life. Her joy was contagious.

Gretchen enjoyed sewing and crafts, gifting all who knew her with creations made with love. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the bedrock of her life, getting her through the most difficult days. She was active in the church and shared her faith with all who would listen.

She is survived by her mother, Janet Stout, of Maumee; children, Jason (Erin) Schiller, of Philo, Ill., Sarah Schiller, of Lone Rock, Wis., and Kyle (Lauren) Schiller, of Bentonville, Ark.; siblings, Eileen (Gary) Tolson, Pam (Tom) Walker, Kim (Mark) Boardman, John (Britt) Stout and Derek (Stacie) Stout; aunt, Sue Schoettley; uncle, Dick Stout; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave; daughter, Vanessa; father, John Stout; grandparents, Norman and Vera Raitz and Raymond and Margaret Stout; and aunts, Norma Davidson and Thelma Sautter. She looked forward to being with them again.

A memorial service will be conducted later this summer in Maumee, with a visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to South Sudan Education Mission, the organization started by her loved bonus son, Paul Both. Gretchen’s family wishes to thank Carle Hospice for its tender and loving care.

Stephen Hulbirt

Stephen Hulbirt, age 71, of Maumee, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 30 after a 14-month battle with cancer. Steve was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, outstanding golfer, masterful guitarist, gardener, dog lover and “horse whisperer.”

After retiring from Marleau Hercules Fence Company 10 years ago, Steve greatly enjoyed golfing, gardening and walking his beloved dog Buddy at Side Cut Metropark nearly every day. He frequently visited Jackson, his leased horse. Steve had a quiet way with horses and had many equine friends. He gladly volunteered his time at the barn for horse camp and Halloween activities. Nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with his wife, Bette-Jean. Together they worked at Cedar Point for three autumn seasons to celebrate their love of Halloween. As a talented musician, he could sometimes be found with his guitar, singing and playing at charity events and at nursing homes.

Steve fought the final battle of his life with great courage. He retained his attitude of positivity, encouragement and humor until the very end. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Bette-Jean; son, Austin (Jen) Hulbirt; daughter, Cassandra (Brad) Pastor; grandchildren, Zach, Chloe, Kaylie and Tavin; and sister, Barb (Daniel) Van Antwerp. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Celian and Ruth Hulbirt; and sister, Bekki.

The family offers sincere thanks to the community of Maumee for the outreach of support during this most difficult time. There will be a private cremation with no public services.