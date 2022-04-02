Obituaries: 03-31-22

Barth Dubler

Barth A. Dubler, age 85, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, March 21 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Born in Johnsonburg, Pa., on March 2, 1937 to Robert and Leona McCaw, she graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1955 and Edinboro University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married Jack Dubler on March 21, 1959 in Johnsonburg. The majority of her 31 years of teaching were spent at Union Elementary School in Maumee. Barth shared 63 years with Jack, the love of her life, and they thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world during their retirement years. She also enjoyed being a docent at the Maumee Wolcott House; delivering Meals on Wheels; volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital; and ushering at the Stranahan Theater.

Along with Jack, she is survived by their children, Rich (Sharon), John (Jackie) and Tana (Matt) Mathias; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren with one due in July. Her greatest joy was attending all of her children and grandchildren’s activities. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Nancy Cintron.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee. The service will also be livestreamed on St. Paul’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wolcott House, 1035 River Rd., Maumee, OH 43537 or a charity of the donor’s choice. To share an online condolence with the family, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.

James Rider

James T. Rider, age 67, died on February 7 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Born on September 17, 1954 to Wilbur (Bill) and Bonnie (Stickles) Rider in Toledo Hospital, he grew up in Waterville, where he attended the Anthony Wayne Local Schools. He visited his father’s hometown, Tontogany, every chance he could and was as much at home there as he was in Waterville. He was active in the Anthony Wayne Marching Band, (the Marching Generals), as well as in the concert and stage bands, playing the clarinet and bassoon. He was very much in touch with his classmates right up to the day of his death and was planning to attend their 50th class reunion.

Soon after graduating in 1972, Jim moved to San Diego, Calif., ,where his plans were to train and work with the airlines. For a short time, he was involved with a children’s clothing line and also worked for several window companies. He learned the business well and eventually bought his own business in San Diego, Classical French Door and Window. He moved to Palm Springs in 2002 after he sold his San Diego business and purchased Palm Spring Door and Window. Jim also loved to travel. He went to England, France, China, Russia, Africa, South America and more.

Surviving Jim are his mother, Bonnie Heminger; stepfather, Marvin Heminger; brother Mark Heminger; sister, Martha Heminger; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur (Bill) Rider; and baby brother, Timothy Heminger.

A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 in the Tontogany Presbyterian Church, 18740 Main St., Tontogany, followed by a luncheon downstairs in the church. A scholarship in Jim’s memory is being established by the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association. Jim was a dedicated, enthusiastic and hardworking band member in high school, and the scholarship will go to help a senior band member who exhibits these qualities. Checks may be sent to: The Anthony Wayne Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2441, Whitehouse, OH 43571. Please make a notation on your check stating that the donation goes to the scholarship fund in Jim’s name.