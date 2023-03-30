Obituaries: 03-30-23

George Chapman III

It is with love and gratitude that the family of George L. Chapman III shares the lengthy announcement of his passing on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He transitioned peacefully at his home in Naples, Fla., comforted by family and dear friends. He was 75 years old.

George was born on May 18, 1947 to the former Betsy Idtse and George L. Chapman Jr. and grew up on West Harrison Street in Maumee. A proud “public school kid,” George was a product of Union Elementary School and Maumee High School, from which he graduated with honors, was elected president of his senior class and was a two-year member of the National Honor Society. George went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his JD from The University of Chicago.

George began his professional career as a teacher at Maumee Valley Country Day School – a profession about which he was passionate his entire life. Despite his love for teaching – but much to his students’ relief – George ultimately chose to pursue a career as an attorney and experienced sustained professional success first with Minnesota-based Dorsey & Whitney and then with Toledo-based Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, where he was a senior partner.

Ultimately, though, George’s career is best marked by his enormous contributions to, and leadership of, Toledo-based Health Care REIT. In his various roles as executive vice president, general counsel, president, CEO and chairman, George consistently grew Health Care REIT to a market value of tens of billions of dollars. Under his stewardship. Health Care REIT became one of the largest REITs in the world and one of the most important companies in Northwest Ohio. George was routinely recognized as one of the most respected CEOs in his industry while remaining a loyal colleague and trusted mentor to countless people.

George was a valued board member with several well-respected companies and groups, including Health Care REIT, Benchmark Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, National Storage Affiliates Trust, OnShift and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, among others.

Despite his professional demands, George was generous with his time and resources with many important Toledo-based arts and community initiatives, including the Toledo Museum of Art (board of trustees), the Toledo Symphony (board of trustees), The University of Toledo (board of directors) and the United Way of Greater Toledo Tocqueville Society (co-chair with his wife Leslie). George was particularly passionate about the UT basketball and football programs and was a loyal and generous supporter of both. He also led the Maumee High School Panther Pride Foundation in its effort to raise millions of dollars to remodel the football stadium. The field proudly bears his name, as does the UT basketball complex. While these were higher profile projects of his, it was George’s quiet generosity to countless people in need that more broadly defines his legacy for giving.

Renowned for his sharp and liberally used elbows on the basketball court; unique ability to smash ping pong paddles on his first try; and admirable shoulder rotation when hurling his golf clubs after a poor tee shot, George was a multi-faceted and highly decorated athlete.

A 1993 MHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, George excelled at baseball, basketball and football during his playing days at Maumee. His recognitions included team captain, Most Valuable Player and several all-league, all-district and all-state awards. He continued his basketball and football prowess at Cornell University, to which he remained a generous supporter of the university and its athletic program.

George’s interests were broad. He loved to cook. While his grandchildren celebrated any opportunity to relish his grilled skirt steak, his adult family members were universally shocked at the resulting mess in the kitchen and truly baffled by the volume of dry rub he could apply to each piece of meat. To his family, George was often referred to by his well-earned nickname “Messy,” though certain of his grandchildren preferred “Monkey.”

He – sometimes – loved to be on the golf course. During the winter months, he could be found daily at The Old Collier Golf Club, which he affectionately referred to as his “book and wine” club; that is how he spent much of his time there. In summer he often preferred to hold court in the men’s locker room at Toledo Country Club rather than actually playing a round of golf.

He genuinely loved reading and he loved to learn. He read all the time and he read everything he could. Whether a biography of an important statesman, a history of World War II, or the latest spy thriller, it was a book he had surely read or had stacked in one of his many piles. They all fed an intellect as vast as it was nimble. He loved to read so much that he learned to use Amazon.com.

These are but a few of the countless stories of the humble, determined public school kid whose intellectual curiosity was boundless; whose love of shared experiences with family was beautiful; and whose generosity toward, and influence on, the lives of everyone he loved is returned with endless, immeasurable gratitude.

George was formerly married to the late Deborah Lynn Chapman with whom he raised three sons. Surviving are his wife, Leslie Chapman; sons, Caith (Jody), Brian and Eric; stepdaughter, Elise Ansberg; bonus daughter, Brianna Rotterdam; sister, Connie (Mike) Dillon; grandchildren, Oscar, Nash, Bobby, Ava (“Monkey”) and Vernon; and best friend and backgammon partner, Lynn (Joyce) Olman.

Accomplished, generous, tough, erudite and ever-loved, George was a tenacious fighter to the end. In his various roles of father, husband, brother, son, friend, student, teacher, athlete, CEO and community pillar, he set the bar for sustained excellence. His life is a testament to the principles of determination, generosity, loyalty, love of and commitment to family and friends and grit. He is the finest man his family will ever know. He is deeply loved. He will be missed far beyond the ability these words can convey. His impact will last forever.

A celebration of life will take place from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Toledo Museum of Art. The family suggests tributes to the Panther Pride Foundation to benefit the Maumee City Schools. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

James Earle

James K. Earle, age 84, passed away on Monday, March 20, in Palm Coast, Fla.

Born to Raymond and Margaret Earle in Massillon, Ohio, Jim was a graduate of Maumee High School and attended The University of Toledo on a football scholarship. He married Nancy Staffan and went on to become the vice president of Ohio Citizens Bank, a role he held for 33 years. Jim was a member of the Maumee Elks Club and Palm Coast Elks Club as well as the Maumee and Palm Coast Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed watching THE Ohio State University Buckeyes play football – he was their No. 1 fan.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margaret Earle; brothers, William and Daniel Earle; and his beloved daughter, Dr. Kristen Earle, M.D. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Earle; daughters, Debbie (Jeff Dudacek) Earle and Darcy (Tony) Suwinski; son, James Jeffrey Earle; sister, Sheilah Byrne; nine grandchildren; one great-child; and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to a charity or organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at clymerfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Dickey

Kenneth George Dickey, age 88, of Waterville, died on Thursday, March 23.

Born in Toledo on August 4, 1934, he married his wife Patricia on November 3, 1956. They were married for 62 wonderful years. He worked for Toledo Scale and retired from the Lucas County Child Support Enforcement Agency and was a member of the U.S. Air Force. Ken was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee, where he was ordained as one of the first permanent deacons in the Toledo diocese in 1975, serving in that capacity for 48 years before retiring. His ministries included baptisms, wakes, hospital and nursing home visitations and pre-marriage counseling.

Ken’s many interests and hobbies included the Knights of Columbus, chairman of the Waterville Arts Council, gardening, going to estate sales, feeding the birds and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was very active in the Waterville Playshop, where he filled many positions from directing to appearing in shows, and as a member of the board of trustees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia and infant daughter Mary. He is survived by his children, Julie (Bill), Mark (Sharon), Becky (Steve) and Beth (Aaron); niece, Barbara Peña; and grandchildren, Rachel (Dana), Matthew, Kristina (David), Alyssa, Aaron (Michelle) and Evan (Jackie); and great-grandchildren, Alison, Hayden, Maizey and Brylee.

The family would like to thank Tracy, his nurse from Hospice of Northwest Ohio and all the staff at Waterford in Levis Commons.

The Reception of the Body took place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee on March 28, followed by visitation that continued on March 29 and was followed by the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the St. Joseph School Annual Fund.

“I always wanted to see my name in the paper, but … not for this reason.” ~Ken

John (Jack) Wesley Hiles Jr.

It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, John (Jack) Wesley Hiles Jr., at mcLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee on Thursday, March 23.

Born on November 20, 1949 to John and Dorothy (Koontz) Hiles Sr., he was a devoted son. Jack attended St. Joseph School in Maumee, where he made many lifelong friends. At age 8, Jack’s father handed him his first Maumee collectible, a canvass money pouch from State Home Savings Bank, a former Maumee establishment. His collection of Maumee memorabilia had begun and it would eventually reward him with a 2002 Maumee Hometown Hero award.

Jack has collected Maumee memorabilia from nearly every year of the 20th century. Year-specific items such as class pictures and First Holy Communion pictures came in handy when he would set up one of his free displays for class reunions, anniversaries and historic events. Jack would set up at least 10 displays per year for Wolcott House events and Maumee Senior Center events, such as Maumee’s Historic Home Tour. He was always asked to set up displays for the annual St. Joseph First Communion breakfast. It was his way of sharing the Maumee collection. Eventually, Jack’s 10,000-plus collecttion of memorabilia was donated to the museum next to the Wolcott Heritage Center on River Road. Every Wednesday, a group of loyal Maumee history lovers would meet at the museum to file new items coming in and help preserve this precious collection.

A 1968 MHS graduate, Jack attended the National School of Meat Cutting in downtown Toledo. Food Town provided his meat cutting experience for 12 years, during which he received a promotion and became the store manager for the next 22 years. During his tenure at Food Town, until his retirement in 2002, Jack developed quite a reputation with his customers, handing out small packages of M&M’s and personally delivering orders to churches, charities, organizations and paying visits to his buddies at the city and fire departments with plenty of donuts for all.

After his retirement from Food Town, Jack became a district representative with Modern Woodmen of America, an insurance provider. His position at Modern Woodmen allowed him to continue the relationships he began so many years ago. When he found spare time, he enjoyed cooking bean soup and other foods for the Donald J. Koontz Maumee VFW Post 11115, named in honor of his uncle.

In 2018, Jack was awarded the Maumee High School Distinguished Alumnus Award for his significant contributions and achievements in the years since graduation from MHS. He loved spending quality time with his wife of 35 years, Gloria, and his children, Laura and John III, grandchildren, family and friends.

“Mr. Maumee,” as his family likes to call him, will be deeply missed by his wife, Gloria; devoted daughter, Laura (Denis) Logan; son, John (Tania); grandchildren, Denis Logan, Dylan Logan, Valerie Fenimore and John Wesley Hiles IV; sister, Char (Leonard) Nesper; friend and ex-wife, Hope (Chris) Hasselkus; sisters-in-law, Sue Hiles and Vicky Studier; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Hiles; mother-in-law, Phyllis Rutledge; and stepson, Raymond Cassidy.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maumee Memorabilia Museum. Condolences may be made online at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

We will miss your smile, humor, good deeds, jokes, teasing, talks, kielbasa, bean soup, polish coffee cake and M&M’s, but most of all, your love and warm hugs. Love you Jack, until we meet again!