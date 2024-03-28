Obituaries: 03-28-24

James O’Bryant

James Patrick O’Bryant, age 82, died on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Addison, Mich., on March 5, 1942 to Weltha and Elvas O’Bryant, he graduated from The University of Toledo in 1968 with a degree in computers. He started work at Champion Spark Plug in 1963 and that is where he met the love of his life, Phyllis. Jim and Phyllis were married on July 31, 1965, and just a few short years later they gave birth to their first daughter Lori, who was followed by Julie and Susan.

Jim was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a very successful gemologist for 41 years. He enjoyed golfing in the summer with his friends at Valleywood Golf Club, along with other golf courses with his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jason Jones. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served for four years, traveling to Germany, and he was in the service during the Vietnam War. He was a member for 41 years at The Elks in Maumee, along with 46 years in the Rotary Club of Maumee. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him, and we will always carry our memories in our hearts.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis O’Bryant; children, Lori Taylor, Julie Landis and Susan Jones; grandchildren, Nick Taylor, Brandon O’Bryant, Josh Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor and Kayla Harris; and great-granddaughter, Stella Giese. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Weltha and Elvas O’Bryant.

A private service will be held in his honor. Those who would like to celebrate Jim’s life may play a round of golf in his honor or drink his favorite beverage, a gimlet.

Sandra Morse

Sandra “Sandy” Louise Morse, age 84, of Monclova, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short but strong battle with kidney disease on Saturday, March 23.

Born in North Lawrence, Ohio on February 1, 1940 to LaVerne and Sylvia (Bidle) Ellis, she grew up raising her greatest blessings, her two daughters Janice and Therese, the best gift she got from her first marriage. Her second greatest blessing was delivered to her by her first with the birth of all four of her grandchildren, whom she greatly cherished.

Sandy was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, before pursuing higher education and receiving her bachelor of business administration from The University of Toledo in March 1986. She was a respected and talented accountant, holding a variety of jobs prior to becoming the general accounting manager with AP Parts. She retired in 1999 and then found many ways to help the community and those around her through her active involvement with her church, where she served as a council member and treasurer, helped with the community dinners and even produced the Sunday bulletin and PowerPoints each week for the congregation.

Sandy was so many things to those who loved her: mother, protector, grandma, great-grandma, friend, bowling partner, volunteer, cheerleader, neighbor, pioneer and rock to her family. She was fiercely independent, tirelessly active, passionately loyal and a truly generous spirit who loved the Lord and serving others through her involvement at Zion United Methodist Church of Whitehouse for the last 30 years.

When she wasn’t playing with her dogs, supporting the church or spoiling her grandchildren, she could have been found at the bowling alley, swimming in her pool, tutoring for Whitehouse Elementary, volunteering at the library or watching the NBA, as she never missed a game. She enjoyed simple things like praying her devotionals, listening to oldies, cooking a steak dinner, baking one of her famous desserts, cutting the grass, shopping, playing card games, planting flowers, reading romance novels, watching her great-grandkids run around or enjoying a good bowl of ice cream. She liked what she liked and she was proud of the life she built for herself and her family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Campbell; father, LaVerne Ellis; first husband, John Jorden; and second husband, Dean Morse, who filled her life with a renewed sense of adventure through his love of motorcycles, billiards, darts and camping. She will be cherished and remembered by her daughters, Janice (Ernie) Szegedi and Therese (Steve) Sadowski; grandchildren, Steve (Keeley) Sadowski, Jason (Keri) Sadowski, Jordyn (Justin) Craft and Ross McMunn; and her great-grandchildren, Luke, Graham, Cooper, Logan and Samuel.

Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, where the funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private. The family would like to recognize and pay special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Ayden Health Care of Waterville for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Toledo Humane Society or Zion United Methodist Church of Whitehouse.