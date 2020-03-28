Obituaries: 03-26-20

Frank Taylor, Jr., M.D.

Frank Willis Taylor, Jr., M.D., age 97, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, March 14.

Born in Clarksburg, Ohio on May 30, 1922 to Frank and Ruth (Eisenbrey) Taylor, he was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a major. He graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School in 1946 and finished his ophthalmology residency in 1957. He then moved to Toledo and opened his practice in 1957, one of the first ophthalmologists in Toledo. He spent many years pursuing his hobby of owning an apple orchard in Zanesfield, Ohio, along with tennis, golf, skiing and all other outdoor activities. He was a longtime member of the Toledo Kiwanis.

Dr. Taylor is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Martha; children, Jay (Christine), Jackie, John Robert (Roxanne), Joette (Gene) Parker and Janet (Alex) Monteith; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James and his wife, Kathy.

Services were private. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Virginia Simmons

Virginia Maxine (Harrison) Simmons, age 83, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, March 18. She had been a resident of Browning Masonic Community in Waterville.

Born in Phillipsburg, Kan., on January 8, 1937 to Dale and Jacquetta, she attended Red Top School and graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1955. She went on to obtain a bachelor of science degree from Fort Hays Kansas State University in 1960 and later conferred a master of arts degree from Eastern New Mexico University (1980) with studies in English and Shakespearean literature. She taught English grammar, creative writing and ESL at Yucca Junior High for 25 years and retired from Clovis Public Schools in Clovis, N.M.

She was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist and bells player, oil painter, student of New Mexico and Civil War history and remained a competitive bridge player throughout her life. She actively volunteered and held positions in several organizations, including Friends of the Clovis-Carver Public Library, Order of the Eastern Star, Clovis Junior Women’s Club, citizenship chairman of the N.M. Federation of Women’s Clubs and Booster president of the Clovis Wildcat Marching Band. A strong believer in faith, she attended Kingswood Methodist in Clovis, N.M., and Hope Methodist Church in Whitehouse, Ohio.

Virginia was a loving mother, a close friend to many and shared kind words and her beautiful smile with grace. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karan; and husbands, Robert Harrison and Larry Simmons. She is survived by her sons, Roger, of Monclova; and Steve, of Mesa, Ariz.; siblings, Jim and Cindy Burton, of Phillipsburg, Kan.; grandsons, Jason (Kayla), of Toledo; Jaron and Jarrett, of Monclova; and great-grandchildren, Landen and Zoey.

A remembrance celebration with her family will take place in Phillipsburg, Kan.

Hal Crawford

Hal J. Crawford, age 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18.

Born in Toledo on December 13, 1917 to Francis and Emmeline Crawford, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and retired from N.Y. Central Railroad, where he worked for more than 40 years. Hal was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, was an avid bird watcher and nature enthusiast and was well-known for his generous spirit, sense of humor and friendly nature. Hal greeted everyone with a big smile and candy to brighten their day. He supported many charities, including The Friendly Center of Toledo and the Cherry Street Mission. One of Hal’s happiest moments as a senior was celebrating his 100th birthday with many friends and family.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Thelma (Diehn); parents; brothers, Robert and Larry; and sister, Betty Fisher, he is survived by his children, James (Ramona), Carol Carpenter, Susan (Gary) Lalendorff, Beverly Steele and Mary Beth Johnson; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Faye); sister, Virginia Ebright; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was on March 22 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, with graveside services on March 23 in Toledo Memorial Park. Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of life gathering for Hal will also be conducted at a later date at the Maumee United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial donations to The Friendly Center of Toledo or the Cherry Street Mission.