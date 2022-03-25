Obituaries: 03-24-22

Richard Holland

Richard Jay Holland, age 61, died on Saturday March 12 at home in San Antonio, Texas, with his brother by his side.

Born in Detroit, Rich grew up in Maumee and the majority of his life was lived in Clinton Township, Mich. in a home that he loved, especially the beautiful pond in the back yard. As an industrial engineer, with a degree from The University of Toledo 1983, Rich was not only knowledgeable but very passionate about his work. He was respected by his colleagues for his excellent problem-solving skills, leadership, training and communication abilities. One of his valued accomplishments was his Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

Rich was a generous man who loved his family and friends. He also loved to travel with his wife Donna to the Carolina coast. Rich enjoyed watching old action films, had quite the sweet tooth, enjoyed shopping trips with his daughter and looked forward to daily FaceTime with his two grandsons. Rich enjoyed attending family gatherings. In his younger years, he was quite the outstanding athlete, earning several league awards in baseball and basketball. He also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Rich will be missed. He was preceded in death by mother, Helen Holland; father, Charles Holland; wife, Donna Holland; and granddaughter, Sophia Law. He is survived by his daughter, Nichole (Joseph) Law; grandsons, Jackson and Atticus Law; brother, Charles (Vicki) Holland; sister, Denise Johnson; and special Godson, Michael Soucie.

A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 in Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Rd., Clinton Township, Mich. A celebration of Rich’s life will follow at the Fern Hill Golf Club banquet room, 17600 Clinton River Rd., Clinton Township, Mich.

Maureen Rufty

Maureen Ann (Kelly) Rufty, age 55, passed away on Tuesday February 22, in her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Toledo to Alexander and Suzanne Kelly, Maureen attended and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1984. While attending The University of Toledo in the College of Business, she worked as a waitress for The Original Pancake House and later for Le Peep Restaurants, where she met her husband, Greg Rufty in September 1987. They were married on June 24, 1988. After a short move to New Jersey, Maureen and Greg moved back to Northwest Ohio, and she returned to UT, switching majors to early childhood education, in which she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1995 while working full-time as a floral designer for Emery’s Flowers.

Maureen began her teaching career at St Martin De Porres within the Toledo Catholic Diocese as a kindergarten teacher and later moved to Toledo Public Schools, where she was a part of the opening staff of Washington Kindergarten Center. While teaching full-time for TPS, she earned her master’s degree in early childhood development in 2004. During her 24-plus-year career with TPS as a kindergarten teacher, she also taught at Rosa Parks, Spring, East Broadway and her final home, Oakdale Elementary. Along the way, she met and worked with many wonderful staff members, staying in touch with many of them through the years. At Oakdale, she developed relationships with the amazing staff and students that stood by her side as she fought her final battle with cancer over the last 11 months.

Maureen lived and breathed for her family. She was the calm in all of our storms, the light at the end of every tunnel, our cheerleader, our sounding board, the open-minded one and most of all, the rock of our family. Her interests were wide and varied from Snoopy to Sharks, from Princess Diana to Eddie Van Halen, from beer or a glass of chardonnay to straight-up Jameson Irish Whiskey, from baseball to apple pie (oh my, her apple pie), from Harry Potter to Baby Yoda and from candles to her “Happy Place” on the coast of Maine.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, William Rufty, Jr.; and fur babies, Annie, Jasmine, Barron, Sammy, Rosie and Lucky. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Alexander and Suzanne Kelly; brother, Mark Kelly; nephews, Cory and Corvion; sister, Michelle Kelly; mother-in-law, Sherry Rufty; sister-in-law, Jodie Rufty Graux (Angelique); stepson, Derek Grauel; daughter-in-law, Angie Grauel; and grandsons, Wylan and Hudson; best friend, Colleen (Kevin) Fisher; God-daughter, Chelsea; her husband, Greg Rufty; daughter, Megan (Kyle Baker) Rufty; son, Brendan Rufty; and her fur babies, Tegur and Fenway.

A celebration of life took place on February 27 in Perrysburg.

Maureen received 58 units of blood during the last 11 months of her battle with cancer; in lieu of flowers or donations to charities, please consider donating blood in her name and memory. Visit redcross.org/blood to find a blood drive and schedule an appointment.