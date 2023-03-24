Obituaries: 03-23-23

Patricia Farley

Patricia Ann Farley, age 80, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15 at her home.

Born in Baltimore on August 16, 1942 to William and Edna (Boehm) Ott, she married John A. Farley on October 20, 1962 in Charleston, S.C. and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2019.

Pat was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where she was part of the Rosary Altar Society. She was a former docent at the Wolcott House and volunteered at Maumee City Schools and St. Luke’s Hospital. Pat was the past president of Wayne Trail PTO and Maumee Orchestra Parents. She enjoyed reading, walking, traveling, going to lunch with dear friends, cheering on her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her children, Michael (Carol), Michelle, Patrick (Kathi) and Keri (Eric) McCallister; grandchildren, Eliza Farley, Mackensi Crenshaw, Alex Farley, Isaac, Penny and Josie Farley. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family were received on March 22 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where prayers will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, followed by the funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.