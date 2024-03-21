Obituaries: 03-21-24

William Santry

William Gerard Santry, age 62, left this world on Sunday, March 10, in his home in Maumee, surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2021 and, despite his initial short prognosis, with his fighting spirit, he was able to give his family an additional two years of time with him.

William was born in Cork, Ireland on June 15, 1961 to his loving parents, Mary and Michael Santry, and was the favorite baby brother to his three sisters, Mary, Anne and Bernadette, whom he loved dearly. William spent his youth playing Irish sports. He was a talented hurley and football player for his club, St. Finbarr’s (The Barrs) in Cork, Ireland. He also completed the Cork City Marathon in 1982, which he lovingly – and regularly – flaunted to his less accomplished runner children and relatives.

William attended Morning Star Primary in Ballyphehane and Colaiste Eamann Ris Secondary School. He then completed his apprenticeship at Cork Regional Technical College before immigrating to the United States in 1983. He spent a short period living in Boston, working in construction and tending bar. He then found an opportunity, which led him to Toledo, where he met the love of his life, Kathy. They had two beautiful children, Aileen and Michael, whom he loved dearly. He worked hard to provide them with every opportunity.

William was employed for 33 years by Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LMHA), where he worked to improve living conditions in public housing as an inspector, maintenance person and manager. As a licensed remodeling contractor, he rehabbed homes for Neighborhood Revitalization, with his family taking great pride in his work. William and Kathy were the original HGTV couple. He was a very supportive father, who rarely missed his children’s baseball games or horse shows. He always gave positive words of encouragement to them and their teammates, which were often lost on them due to his thick Irish brogue. His greatest source of pride was being a loving husband and father, and he remained as such until the end. He was a selfless, loving and hilarious man and an infinitely positive source of light in everyone’s life. We are all blessed to have known him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Santry, and sister, Bernadette Hurley, William will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathaleen (nee Fallon); children, Aileen and Michael; sisters, Anne (John O’Donoghue), Mary (Nicky Myers), (Gay Hurley, husband to Bernadette); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In William’s memory, please consider donating to the St. Patrick Historic Church Food Pantry, 103 Avondale Ave., Toledo OH 43604.

Phillip Ditch, Sr.

Thomas Phillip D. Ditch, Sr., age 94, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, at Browning Masonic Community.

Born in Creston, Ohio on January 28, 1930 to Charles and Goldie (Buffington) Ditch, Phil graduated from Waite High School in 1948. He dedicated 32 years of service as a maintenance supervisor at Toledo Public Schools and also worked at the Toledo Masonic Complex for 12 years. His involvement extended to various organizations, including the Masonic Lodge, where he served as the past monarch of O-Ton-Ta-La-Grotto and actively participated in the clown unit. Additionally, he was a member of the Northern Light Lodge, Scottish Rite and Eastern Stars.

Phil and his wife enjoyed 16 winters in Haines City, Fla., surrounded by family and friends. During the warmer months, he spent 47 years creating cherished memories at the Catawba Point Association. His interests included fishing, playing cards, engaging in games and socializing with loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; wife of 71 years, Mary Ellen; and daughter, Joanne Laskowski. He is survived by his children, Helen (John) Kunz and Phillip (Linda) Ditch, Jr.;13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a Masonic service will take place at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to give special thanks to Browning Masonic in Pathways and ProMedica Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.