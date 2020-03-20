Obituaries: 03-19-20

Daphne Schroeder

Daphne Claire Weathersby Schroeder, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, with her family by her side.

Born in Edgecombe County, N.C., she worked alongside her family farming tobacco. After graduation from high school, she moved to Raleigh, N.C., where she met her future husband, Rudy, at a YMCA dance. After they married, Daphne and Rudy relocated to Queens, N.Y., and eventually settled down to raise their family in Twinsburg, Ohio. Daphne was busy with her three children, Laura, Sharon and Glenn, as Rudy was away for work most weeks. Weekends were busy with family activities and countless parties throughout the years. An amazing host and cook, Daphne made the best pecan pie you ever had. She loved to walk and work on puzzles, but what she loved most was being a mother and grandmother – and she was the best. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you were one of the lucky ones. She was a true southern belle filled with charm, kindness and love. We miss her!

Daphne will be remembered by her husband of 65 years, Rudolph Schroeder; children, Laura Lenke, Sharon (Jim) Stemen and Glenn Schroeder; siblings, Norman Weathersby, Marie Richards and Pauline Wells; and grandchildren, Mitchell Lenke, Claire and Cody Stemen and Jocelyn and Zack Schroeder. Daphne will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Her family is planning a memorial service to celebrate her life in the near future.