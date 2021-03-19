Obituaries: 03-18-21

Sean Kane

Sean Edward “Shane” Kane, age 26, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9.

Born in Toledo on September 20, 1994 to John and Renee (Boyce) Kane, he was a lifelong resident of Maumee and a 2012 graduate of Maumee High School, where he was a member of the baseball and golf teams. Sean was very artistic and that talent led him to Kent State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in advertising in 2017. He was most recently employed at Fast Signs in Toledo as a printer and fabricator and truly enjoyed his time there with Randy, Karrie and staff.

One of Sean’s greatest joys was the annual family vacation at Captiva Island. He became well known for his shark fishing ventures and often drew a crowd as he brought in his catch. He looked forward to that time to see friends and beach families from Florida, California, Colorado, Canada and the UK. Great times were had fishing at the beach, the hot tub, Doc Ford’s and driving around in the golf cart. He loved simple things such as Mama C’s donuts, Starburst jellybeans, Goldfish, grilling burgers and pizza. Sean had a great smile and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He treasured his friends, especially Lars, whom he considered his best friend and other brother. Sean truly appreciated and cherished his family and it was a blessing that they were able to tell each other that many times. There are no words to describe how much Sean will be missed and how much he was loved. Life will never be the same without him.

He is survived by his parents, Renee and John Kane; brother, Logan; maternal grandmother, Ellie Kane; uncle Scott Boyce and aunt Kelly; aunt Joan Bellner; and cousins, Megan and Eric Bellner. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Helen Boyce; and paternal grandfather, Frank Kane.

A memorial gathering will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lucas County D.A.R.T., 1622 Spielbush Ave., Toledo, OH 43614; or Team Recovery, 1618 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612. We thank them for all their efforts to help those in need.

Robert Spanbauer

Robert James “Robby” Spanbauer, age 15, of Monclova, passed away peacefully after a five-year battle with a rare cancer on Saturday, March 13.

Since his birth in Norfolk, Va., on December 11, 2005 to Jim and Lisa Spanbauer, his joy always shined bright with his smile and laughter. He loved learning and thrived in the school setting. He was in the gifted program for math and as a preschooler and in elementary school he often wanted his family to quiz him on math facts when he was riding in the car. He enjoyed swimming, roller-skating, GaGa ball, kicking soccer balls and roller-skating with his younger sister Katie. He also enjoyed roller coasters, with his favorites including the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point and Diamondback at Kings Island. He loved having cookouts with his buddies and their families as well as backyard movie nights and sleepovers.

Robby was a busy athlete, participating in soccer, baseball, basketball and running 5Ks. He was also very active in Cub Scouts and later Boy Scouts. Not being able to participate in sports through his serious illness, Robby then excelled and loved playing Xbox and PC gaming with his various Anthony Wayne buddies. He also loved attending Monclova Primary and, when healthy enough, Fallen Timbers Middle School, Anthony Wayne Junior High School and Anthony Wayne High School. He loved his teachers.

Robby endured many surgeries, medical procedures and hospital admissions. His strength, resilience and positive attitude were evident to so many family, friends and health care providers, although he was very humble when people would acknowledge his character.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert R. and Jean Spanbauer, of Salem, Ohio, and Anthony Brockman, of Florence, Ky., he is survived by his parents, Jim and Lisa Spanbauer, and younger sister, Katie Spanbauer, of Monclova; his grandmother, Judith Brockman, of Florence, Ky.; and his beloved dogs, “Bo Bear,” “Ellee Girl” and “Maxi,” who comforted him during his long illness.

The family would like to thank the entire Anthony Wayne community, the 180th Fighter Wing, churches and various neighbors, friends and organizations for providing incredible support, acts of kindness and prayers to Robby and our family during these difficult five years. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for their care of Robby.

Friends and family are invited to visitation and a celebration of life service at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St. in Maumee, on Friday, March 19. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. with the service honoring our sweet boy, Robby, beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to www.SpecialSpaces.org – Toledo Chapter, which designs and builds dream bedrooms for immune-compromised children with cancer. Robby was a recipient of a “Special Space,” which raised his spirits immensely and allowed him to maintain virtual contact with his buddies, compete with video games on a large TV and rest and recover with his doggies after numerous intense medical treatments.

Fred Strayer

Fred A. Strayer, age 74, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, March 7 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Born in Toledo on May 30, 1946 to Marion L. and Virginia (Adams) Strayer, he married Norma (Welker) in Waterville on June 30, 1967. Fred graduated from Culinary Institute of America in May 1967, married in June and joined the U.S. Army in November of that same year. He spent three years in the Army with most of that time cooking for a general. He spent the next 30-plus years as an executive chef as well as helping to open several restaurants. Fred and Norma served for 13 summers as Christian missionaries to the Alaska Yukon region, serving as the kitchen directors for Camp AN. Fred also was a school bus driver for the Perrysburg school district, driving the children to school, sporting events and field trips. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Perrysburg.

Fred is survived by his wife, Norma; their children, Kevin (Tanya) Strayer, Lara Burkett and Natalie (John) Morse; grandchildren, Samantha (Weston) Grimm, Jordan (Haden) Johnson, Tyler Strayer, Tatiana Burkett, Maggie (Scotty) Haver, Broc Morse and Morgan Morse; and sister, Carolyn (Cecil) Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Strayer.

Friends and family gathered at Bethel Assembly of God in Perrysburg on March 15, followed by burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. To share an online condolence, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.

Jim Mattoni

Jim Mattoni, age 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 12, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 29, 1963 to Peter and Marilyn (Brooks) Mattoni, he graduated in 1981 from Maumee High School, where he participated in marching band and choir. A hardworking man with a superior work ethic, he worked as a maintenance foreman at The Blade for 28 years and then moved on to pursue a career at Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, for the last seven years. He enjoyed attending CedarCreek Church, and his faith remained strong throughout his year-and-a-half battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was married to the love of his life, Renee (Strabley) Mattoni, for 33 years. Together they raised three wonderful sons, Joshua, Justin and Jacob. Jim was also a proud grandfather to Gabriella and Joshua, Jr. He enjoyed spoiling his Keeshond companion, Maple. Traveling with his family was a passion, especially trips to Sanibel, Disney, Fort Myers and Cancun. He loved watching Jeopardy and guessing the questions along with his sons, turning it into a contest, which he always won. When they were rather young, Jim delighted in introducing his sons to the works of Monty Python and Mel Brooks, much to Renee’s dismay. He had a love for food and was a fantastic cook. Jim was also an avid music lover, a vinyl collector, enjoyed playing the keyboard and found peace listening to the albums of his youth. Jim will be remembered for his great sense of humor, which was both witty and full of puns. He could light up a room and put a smile on anyone’s face with his humor.

Jim is survived by his wife, Renee Mattoni; children, Joshua Mattoni, Justin (Grace) Mattoni and Jacob (Kendall) Mattoni; grandchildren, Gabriella and Joshua, Jr.; and parents, Peter and Marilyn Mattoni.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19 at CedarCreek Church, 29129 Lime City Rd. in Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the AKC Canine Health Foundation or Southern Care Hospice. To leave an online memory, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.

Mildred Hires

Mildred Irene Hires, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 9 at her home in Whitehouse.

Born in Gary, Ind., on December 8, 1931 to Tracy and Carrie (Lank) Gray, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Hires, Sr., on December 26, 1953. After they were married, she traveled to many states in the U.S. and even was stationed in Japan, Libya (Africa) and England. While in England, she had the opportunity to vacation in France and Spain. She was a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church since 1977.

Mildred is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert, Sr.; children, Robert (Bobbi) Hires, Jr., Traci (Steve) Suchocki and Stacy Shoemaker; grandchildren, Mindy (Cardon) Rozelle, Christopher (Nathan) Hires, Justin (Renee) Hires, Steven (Courtney) Suchocki, Sarah Shoemaker and Megan Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Ally, Ayden, Grace, Catessa, Maddock, Jacob, Eva and James; family friend, Dave Close; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Loretta Davis, Doris Maretich and Patsy Gray.

Funeral services took place on March 16 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, followed by burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Memorial donations may be made to the Waterville United Methodist Church building fund. To leave an online memory, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.

Mary Dunlavy

Mary Annette (Ritzler) Dunlavy, age 75, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, March 13.

Born in Lima, Ohio, on May 1, 1945 to George and Mary (Young) Ritzler, she married James Dunlavy on January 16, 1965 in Lima. Annette graduated from Lima Senior High School and continued her education at Northwestern School of Commerce in Lima. She owned and operated The Gingham Butterfly Consignment Shop and worked in hospitality and catering for Owens-Illinois, Inc., the Residence Inn by Marriott and Fallen Timbers Fairways. She enjoyed researching genealogy for family and friends, gardening, playing the piano, attending concerts, decorating, arts and crafts and spending time with family and friends. As a homemaker, Annette took pride in raising her children and nurturing her family. She adored her grandchildren and treasured time with them. She had a heart for hospitality and was passionate about creating a beautiful and welcoming home for her loved ones.

Annette is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, James Dunlavy; children, Kimberly (Darick) Jacobs, Jay Dunlavy, Christine (Michael) Bills and Shawn Dunlavy; and grandchildren, Channing and Madison Jacobs, Clara and Henry Bills and Adairian Dunlavy. She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother, William Ritzler.

As per request, services will be kept private for immediate family only on Thursday, March 18 with a funeral Mass at Saint John XXlll Catholic Church in Perrysburg and burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima. Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or on Annette’s obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.