Obituaries: 03-17-22

Phyllis J. Hoag

Phyllis J. Hoag, age 92, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, March 13, at Elizabeth Scott Care Center.

Born in Maumee on June 27, 1929, to George and Ethel (Boehk) Snyder, she married Robert S. Hoag in Angola, Indiana on December 7, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 2012.

Phyllis was once employed at Sears Department Store and Wayne Trail Elementary in Maumee as a cafeteria monitor. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Robert S. (Noreen), Ronald G. (Vicky) and Richard S. (Dianne) Hoag; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and brothers, Herbert (Peg) and Roger Snyder. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandson, John R. Hoag; brothers, George, Kenneth and Bernard Snyder; sister, Beatrice Briggs and niece, Bea Ann Briggs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Maumee Little League. To share an online condolence, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.