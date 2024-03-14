Obituaries: 03-14-24

Thomas Robinson

Thomas Robert Robinson, age 79, fondly known as “Tommy,” born on the joyous Christmas Day of 1944, departed this life on Sunday, February 25, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

With a steadfast career as yardmaster for CN Railroad, Tom (Tinker) dedicated 42 years to the rails, embodying the virtues of hard work and perseverance. A graduate of Maumee High School in 1963, Tom’s life was marked by his love for the serene game of golf, the patient art of fishing and the leadership of coaching many generations of MHS girls softball. Relaxing while watching thunderstorms roll in over the lake was one of his favorite pastimes with loved ones. His passion for travel and cruising were among the many ways he enjoyed the splendor of the world.

His memory is cherished by his beloved companion, Jane Blanchard, who shared the last 10 years of life’s journey with him; his children, Melissa (Jim) Johns, Rob (Erin) Robinson and Alison Robinson; and seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, to whom he was a proud grandfather. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was welcomed into the hereafter by his parents, Warren and Dolly (Mick) Robinson, and sisters, Karen Simmons and Lynda Berg, who preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 1 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater Community Room, located at 601 Conant St. in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local Humane Society, an organization that reflects Tom’s compassionate spirit.

The life of Thomas Robert Robinson was a testament to the enduring impact of quiet integrity and gentle strength. His presence was a gift to those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace.

Jerry Mangold

Gerald “Jerry” T. Mangold, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 4, following his courageous fight against many health issues.

Born on November 20, 1939 in Toledo to the late Howard T. and Hazel May L. (Reed) Mangold, Jerry attended school in Maumee, graduating from high school in 1957. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and then served six years in the Army Reserves. Jerry married the love of his life and best friend, Judy L. Teeple, on December 13, 1966. They started their family the next year and together raised their four children, first in Swanton and then in Monclova.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, an amazing father and as a papa and great papa, he was unstoppable. He had a zest for life and was the life of the party wherever he was. He was a friend to all and an honorary dad to many. Jerry would help anyone who needed it, gave the best advice and always put others before himself. Christmas Eve would always include Papa in his red union suit and Santa hat either playing the ukulele or shaking the maracas and dancing around the room all for the entertainment of the grandkids.

He was a patriot at heart, a proud veteran and a life member of the American Legion Post 384, where he held many leadership positions through the years, including post commander, canteen manager and E board member. He was involved in raising funds for homeless veterans, Gifts for Yanks and many other Legion-involved charities. He started working for the former A&P Grocery Store at the age of 14 and worked his way up to store manager. After the store’s closing, Jerry became a car salesman with most of his career being at the former Don Scott Chevrolet Pontiac in Whitehouse. He was sales manager at the time of his retirement. After retirement, Jerry worked for Walmart in Holland for 12 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Mangold; daughter, Katheryn (Jeffrey) Webb; sons, Gerald, Jr. and Krystofer (Angela) Mangold; grandchildren, Justin (Jamie), Ryan (Destiny), Madelynn (Joshua), Jason and Morgan Mangold; step-granddaughter, Lindsay (Gannon) Geiger; great-granddaughter, Piper Mangold; step-great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Hunter Geiger; nephew and niece, Jeremy Teeple and Rachel Chiles, who helped the family as loving caregivers for Jerry; brothers, Lawrence, Michael and David (Joan) Mangold; sisters, Lois Meyer, Marion (Ike) Braucher and Loretta Kennedy; brothers-in-law, John (Roswitha) Whitt, Jerry (Barb), James (Karen), Jeffrey and Joseph (Terri) Teeple; and his late son Jeffery’s girlfriend, Amber Symington and her daughter Zoee.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Mangold; parents, Howard and Hazel Mangold; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Iva Teeple; a niece he considered his daughter, Thelma (Jones) Shank; step-grandson, Jeffrey (Jay) Webb, Jr.; brothers, William, Kenneth, Howard, Jr. and Donald Mangold; and brothers-in-law, Charles Meyer, Sr. and Chester and Larry Teeple.

A gathering to honor Jerry will take place from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, with a Legion service at 5:30 p.m. at the Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 Providence St. in Whitehouse. The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice and American Cremation Events for their loving care of Jerry and the kindness and compassion shown to the family.