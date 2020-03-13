Obituaries: 03-12-20

Harry Turner

Harry J. Turner, age 72, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, March 4.

Born in Toledo on July 12, 1947 to Raymond and Victoria (Palka) Turner, he worked in maintenance at Sun Oil. Mr. Turner loved animals, especially watching birds, squirrels and rabbits in his backyard. He supported many charities, including the Toledo Area Humane Society.

He is survived by his siblings, Randy (Carol) Turner, Barbara (Bob) Yager, Steve (Karen) Turner and Wayne Turner; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Karen Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Chris.

Family and friends were received on March 6 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Interment was private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

William Lyons

William George Lyons, age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 1.

Born in Toledo on September 30, 1933 to George and Marie Lyons, he was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War. Bill taught and coached with Maumee public schools for more than 36 years. He was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Society and a lifetime member of the Golden Panther Club and Varsity BG Club. He was an avid Ohio State football fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 53 years, Jeanne; sister, Lois Sieler; and brother, Robert Lyons. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Waterfield; son, Robert Lyons; granddaughter, Maralissa Waterfield; nephew, Scott Sieler; niece, Lynette Sieler; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Williams; good family friends, Mary Ellen Sieler, Patricia Donbrosky and Stephen Franklin; and beloved pets, “Sunny” and “Tippy.”

Per Bill’s wishes, there were no services. The family requests memorial contributions to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Gerald Noonan

Gerald T. Noonan, age 79, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, March 2 in Venice, Fla.

Born in Toledo on May 8, 1940 to John and Loretta (Bohmler) Noonan, he attended St. Agnes Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. Following high school, he attended Davis Business College, where he earned his degree. Mr. Noonan spent his career as a controller for Bennett Enterprises, retiring after 41 years. He spent time coaching youth basketball for St. Joseph Catholic Church and was involved in the Church Boosters Club. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends and was an avid University of Notre Dame sports fan. Most of all, he enjoyed his winter retreat in Florida for the past 16 years.

Mr. Noonan is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara (McIntosh) Noonan; sons, John (Betsy) Noonan and Jeff (Amy) Noonan; daughter, Brenda (John) Snelson; grandsons, Scott, Blake, Joshua and Garrett Noonan and William Snelson; granddaughters, Averi Noonan and Cassandra Snelson; sister, Kathleen Petty; sister-in-law, Mary Noonan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Jean Noonan; brother, Michael Noonan; and parents, John and Loretta Noonan.

Family and friends will be received beginning at noon on Saturday, March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, with Mass at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Crohns and Colitis Foundation or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.