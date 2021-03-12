Obituaries: 03-11-21

Kathy Seiwert

Kathy Seiwert, of Waterville, passed away on March 6 after battling pancreatic cancer. Born November 3, 1953 in Akron, she attended St. Matthew grade school and graduated from Garfield High School. Kathy participated in several beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Akron in 1972.

Kathy married Jim Seiwert on December 29, 1973 in Akron. She worked at the Hoover Company for two years before having her children and stayed home to care for them before working for Friendly Restaurants for 32 years. She loved to say that she started working so her family could go on vacation every year, and she always made that happen. In 1988, Kathy moved from Akron to Waterville, because Jim took on a new position. It was hard for her to move away from her parents, family and close friends, but the move introduced Kath to many new lifelong friends.

On September 11, 2001, while working for Friendly’s as an Area Franchise Consultant, Kathy was flying over New York City as the terrorists flew the two planes into the Twin Towers. It was a scary and impactful event in her life and we are forever grateful that her plane landed safely that day.

Kathy loved being with family and friends. She had a way of always making people feel welcome, and she would happily host parties with way too much food and plenty of drinks. Everything she touched showed her special decorating touch, and she was always dressed so stylishly with plenty of bling. She loved shopping, tennis, pickleball, making sure her lawn was immaculate, going to the lake, and having fun. The most important thing in her life was her family. She was a fiercely devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing made Kath happier than her grandkids, and she fought a hard battle to spend as much time with them as she could.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and heartbroken husband, James Seiwert, daughter, Brooke (Bob) Moser and son, James (Juli) Seiwert and grandchildren Bella and Bree Moser and Ashtyn, Tinley, Colton and Logan Seiwert, her three sisters, three brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, March 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, followed by burial at Roth Cemetery in Monclova.

Donations in Kathleen’s memory are encouraged to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Richard Monto

Richard C. “Rick” Monto, age 61, formerly of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5 at his home in Coldwater, Mich.

Born in Toledo on August 14, 1959 to Carl and Faith (Eger) Monto, he was a loving husband, father, brother, friend, mentor and animal lover. Rick graduated from Maumee High School and went on to earn his associates degree in Fire Science from Owens Community College. He began his career with the Maumee Fire Department as an EMT and was eventually promoted to Fire Chief. He retired in 2015 after 33 years of service.

Rick was a member of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He would fondly reminisce about his hunting trips to Saskatchewan with his brothers-in-law. He spent many days on the ice or on a boat fishing with his best friends. If he was not out fishing, he was most likely out golfing or floating along the lakes’ waters. Rick was the life of the party, known for his game dinner weekends and golf outings. He was a big Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jan L. (Wagener) Monto; daughter, Monica (David); sons, Thomas (Terry) and Timothy (Shylie); sister, Patricia Monto; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Storer.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. in Maumee, where there will be a last alarm reading at 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Rick’s obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12 in the funeral home and will also be livestreamed. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Humane Ohio, 3948 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43623.