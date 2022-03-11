Obituaries: 03-10-22

Janet E. Stout

Janet E. Stout, 87, of Maumee, went to her Heavenly Home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 5, at The Gardens of St. Francis.

Born January 26, 1935 in Toledo to Norman and Vera (Ludeman) Raitz, Janet was a tap dancer, while growing up played piano, played clarinet in the Libbey High School Marching Band and graduated from Maumee High School.

She married John L. Stout on August 28, 1953, and they shared 54 years together until he passed in 2007.

Janet retired from the city of Maumee where she was a switchboard operator, then worked at the water department and then as a specialist in the tax department. In her earlier years, she was the bookkeeper for her and John’s company, Printers 3hree. She was a 60-year member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, where she served in Children’s Ministry by playing the piano for over 30 years, was a founding member and played in the Bell Choir, and was on the Music Ministry Committee. She was a member of the Maumee Football Boosters, The Maumee and Lucas County Republican Parties and the Lucas County Board of Elections, where she volunteered at the voting polls for many years. Janet enjoyed knitting, tailoring and being a seamstress. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved to play bunco with her longtime girlfriends. She liked sci-fi movies and crossword puzzles, and loved birds and dogs. Janet was a woman of strong faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and referred to herself as a ”Determined German.” Janet will be remembered for her loving home, being an anchor for family holiday gatherings and always being an open door, never turning away a stranger, for her gift-giving and playing and teaching piano.

She is survived by her children, Eileen (Gary) Tolson of Holgate; Pamela (Thomas) Walker of Maumee; Kimberly (Mark) Boardman of Portage, Mich.; John (Britt) Stout of Millbury; and Derek (Stacie) Stout of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher (Dawn) Walker, Matthew Walker, Andrea (John) Traxler, Paul (Kate) Walker, Michael (Beth) Tolson, David (Amy) Tolson, Stephen (Valerie) Tolson, Elizabeth (Caleb) Frankart, Jennifer (Steve) Surine, Nancy (Ryan) Kyser, Jason (Erin) Schiller, Sarah Schiller, Kyle (Lauren) Schiller, Ryan Stout, Zachary (Molly) Stout, Allison Stout and Grant Stout; 29 great-grandchildren, and sister, Sue Schoettley. Along with her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gretchen Schiller; and sister, Norma Davidson.

Funeral services for Janet will be held on Friday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 112 E. Wayne St., Maumee, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks the donations may be made in Janet’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or The Gardens of St. Francis, 930 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. To share an online condolence, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.