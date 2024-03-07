Obituaries: 03-07-24

Augustin Ruiz

Augustin “Augie” Ruiz, age 79, of Maumee, beloved husband, father and abuelo/grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 24.

Augie’s life was blessed the day he met his soulmate and loving wife of 56 years, Rebecca “Becky” (Rangel) Ruiz. Together, they made a home and raised their children whom he loved dearly: Veronica (James Nizol) Ruiz Earle, Deborah (Justin Power) Ruiz and David (Julie Fenstermaker) Ruiz. His pride radiated whenever talking about his cherished grandchildren: Indigo, Ian, Briar, Aurora, Gabriel, Lucas and Isabella.

Augie graduated from Macomber High School in 1962. In 1971, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves, having served in both Michigan and Toledo. During his 52-year career at SSOE, Inc., Augie worked as a mechanical engineer designing HVAC systems for public areas such as the Toledo Zoo and commercial buildings throughout the region, while also displaying his competitive nature on the company’s softball team, before retiring in 2007. Having had a life well lived, he loved spending time with family and friends, along with bowling at Southwyck Lanes and Timbers Lanes. He also loved cheering on The University of Toledo, Ohio State and the many teams that he “coached” from his living room. He enjoyed watching novellas, listening to Mexican music and visiting the Hollywood Casino. Nearly every moment, you could find him adoringly at Becky’s side enjoying the life they’d built together. Augie was an active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and Saints Peter and Paul parishes.

Augustin was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Paula (Cruz) Ruiz, as well as his brothers, Ricardo, Richard and Juan Ruiz.

Visitation with a rosary service took place on February 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated on March 1 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church and he was laid to rest in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church in Augustin’s honor.

Marjorie Burdo

Marjorie Kay Munger Burdo, age 87, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, February 26.

Born in Toledo on April 4, 1936 to the late Robert and Vivian (Snyder) Christie, she attended Waite High School, where she was a majorette member of the Lambs. She married Douglas Munger and they built a cottage on Lake Nellie in Michigan, where many good times were had. They enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and playing cards. Kay would host a girls week, during which members of the Lambs would participate.

Sorrow entered Kay’s life with the passing of her husband and her son. While Kay was at work one day, however, an acquaintance approached her and asked if she played bridge and asked her to be his partner. Her answer was “I play bridge if you play poker.” Her new partner in life and playing cards was Richard Burdo and the fun continued.

Along with her loving husband Dick, Kay is survived by her daughters, Christie Wagner and Elizabeth Munger, both of Toledo; grandchildren, Sean Munger, Michael Wagner and Kyle Wagner; step-grandchildren, Richard Craig Burdo, Wendelin Hartman, Brian Scott Burdo and Michael Lewis Burdo; and several lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Munger; son, Robert Munger; and sister, Carolyn Freimark.

Family and friends were received on March 3 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. Additional visitation and the funeral service took place on March 4 at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse. To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.