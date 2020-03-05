Obituaries: 03-05-20

Kaye Schuller

Kaye Marie (Poirier) Schuller, age 75, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, after enduring a turbulent roller coaster ride over the past two years battling pancreatic cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and now the many ups and downs are finally over and she has been met by God, who has taken her hand and steadied her, giving her peace.

Born in Detroit on October 9, 1944 to the late Roger and Marguerite (Revell) Poirier, she grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and five brothers. After moving to Toledo in 1956, she attended St. Catherine Elementary, graduated from St. Ursula High School in 1962 and earned her RN in 1965 from the St. Vincent School of Nursing, where she met her lifelong friend, Diane Grieder. She worked as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for a short time and continued her nursing career with the practice of Drs. Stark and Carter (surgical partners) in Sylvania, where she would work for 37 years. After retiring in 2004, she became very active in the Toledo community, volunteering at the Sylvania Library, helping the Sisters of St. Francis at Lourdes University and serving with her husband Dick for many years at the Helping Hands of St. Louis, Sylvania St. Joseph Catholic Church and as an elections poll worker.

Kaye also served on the St. Vincent School of Nursing Alumni Board for more than 20 years helping to organize multiple alumni events and delighting in the opportunities to reunite with her classmates. Additionally, she furthered her faith studies and relationship with her creator for the last many years in a women’s Bible study group, through which she enjoyed the camaraderie and the graces of this group’s strong faith and support. She cherished her weekly nights out with friends and found great joy in her friendships, having shared so much love and laughter with them all. We also believe she had a weakness for Pat Sajak, after many years of loyal viewership and a membership in the Wheel Watchers Club. There was rarely a day she missed Wheel of Fortune.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Schuller, on November 19, 1966 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Toledo and celebrated 53 years of a marriage worth emulating, as theirs was and will always be, the truest love. Before her illness, they enjoyed traveling regularly to Florida to take in spring training games, especially watching the Detroit Tigers and attending the annual Bear Lake family get-together week every August – a tradition going back to 1956.

Kaye loved with a kind heart with patience and modesty. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator and are thankful that God shared her with them.

Surviving are her loving family: husband, Richard “Dick” Schuller, of Sylvania; sons, Dan (Nora) Schuller and children, Kristen, Madison, Anna and Brendan, of Winston Salem, N.C. and Greg (Leslie) Schuller and children, Mariah and Tyler, of Toledo; daughter, Amy (Aaron) Nolan and children, Aden, Alexa and Austen, of Galena, Ohio; sister, Cindy (Jim) Jackson, of Oregon; brothers, Mike of Shelby, Mich., Pat (Debbie), of Toledo, Joe (Sherry), of Indialantic, Fla., and John Poirier, of Toledo; sister-in-law, Janet Poirier, of Winston Salem, N.C.; brother-in-law, Jerry Lazette, of Pointe Place; and great-grandchildren, Daxton and Paisleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Dorothy (Dugai) Schuller; brother, Dr. Tim Poirier; sister, Pam Lazette; niece, Beth Poirier; and sister-in-law, Kay McGovern.

A memorial gathering will take place from 2:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania. Kaye requested to be cremated and her ashes will be interred during a private ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands of St. Louis and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.

Jack Barto

Jack L. Barto, age 88, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, February 24.

Born in Toledo on April 5, 1931 to Antal Toni and Nina (Ethell) Barto, he worked at Ford Motor Company in Trenton, Mich., as a utility man for 29 years. He enjoyed conversations about Ford, the U.S. Army and his family. Jack enjoyed watching Ohio State football, collecting coins and Ford memorabilia and especially loved going to Schmucker’s with Betty Ruth for a piece of chocolate banana pie and coffee. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Tracy (Mike) Harmon, Kelly Walczuk, Jamie Peterson, Connie (Bunny) Montri, Deborah Young, Andrew (Lisa) Barto, Steven (Gracie) Roberts, John (Belinda) Roberts, Jack (Cyndi) Young, Edward Young, David Young, Karen Stout, Jack Barto, Jr., William Young, Richard (Vicki) Dionyssiou, Donald (Michelle) Barto and Roger Barto; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Barto, Evelyn Doroda and Linda Ray; and sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sister-in-law, Neva Edwards; brothers-in-law, Charles and Bob Roberts; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted on February 28 at St. Martin de Porres Church in Toledo, followed by interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Mary Bucher

Mary Anne Bucher, of Monclova, died on Monday, February 24, surrounded by her immediate family.

Born to Samuel and Elizabeth Scott on November 26, 1926, she was the ninth of 11 children, all of whom passed before her. Mary attended Holland High School and during World War II she and her sister Bertha worked at the Champion Spark Plug plant in Toledo making spark plugs specifically for B-24 bombers. The bombers using these spark plugs were dispatched to Manduria, Italy. Little did Mary know that her future husband was stationed at the same base, aiding in the liberation of France. Following his discharge from the U.S. Army Air Corps, Mary met Vernor Benjamin Bucher, of Whitehouse. They were married on August 10, 1947.

In 1950, Mary’s mother began caring for ladies needing specialized care in the family’s farmhouse. Mary worked alongside her mother and sisters in what became the Farm Nursing Home, one of the first nursing homes in Lucas County. Later, in 1961, Mary and Vern purchased Hillcrest Nursing Home in Waterville. As their children grew and became interested in caring for the elderly, they purchased Bucher’s Country Home in Swanton. In 1974, they acquired the Farm Nursing Home from Mary’s oldest sister Betty. It was later renamed and dedicated as the Elizabeth Scott Memorial Care Center in 1977.

As a nursing home administrator and operator, Mary touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of individuals. From the residents and their family members to the staff and their families, she provided special attention to the details and was able to meet their needs. If a resident needed medication or clothes, she would provide it. If a staff member needed food or some extra cash, she would see that they had it. Mary was a very generous person who never needed or wanted recognition for the wonderful things she did to help others.

She was very pleased that her children followed the path she had chosen. Under the tutelage of their parents, all four of their children played significant roles in the expansion and success of the family’s nursing and assisted living care centers; one is still family operated 70 years later. Several of her grandchildren have experienced how wonderful it is to care for the aging and so far, two great-granddaughters are pursuing careers in geriatrics and nursing – ultimately, both will provide service to the elderly in nursing facilities.

Mary was an extraordinary spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was always proud of her family, frequently praising each for his or her accomplishments. She encouraged everyone to reach their individual goal(s) by getting good grades and working hard. Her family has wonderful memories of vacations to their beach house on Ft. Myers Beach in Florida. Of course, every trip was near an outlet mall, where everyone received a new outfit or special toy to remind them of these fun adventures.

Great-grandchildren remember spending countless hours with great-grandma and great-grandpa at their farmhouse on Keener Road. Great-grandma, or “Bucher” as they called her, loved flowers and trees. If there was a bare spot in the yard, with the assistance of the great-grandkids, she planted something that added beauty, but most importantly, she was teaching them how to take care of living things.

Mary is survived by her children, Mona (Philip) Witker, Wayne (Patricia) Bucher, Paul (Deborah) Bucher and Kay (Michael) Messinger; grandchildren, Lizbeth Cooley, Tamara (David) Fitch, Paul B. (Stacey) Bucher, Philip (Erin) Witker, Jennifer Bucher, Matthew (Jean) Bucher, Sarah (Scott) Brossia, Allyson Bucher and David Conkey; great-grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, Jessica, Abigail, Olivia, Madalynn, Maximillian, Aolani, Wyatt, Graham, Vincent, Blake, Evelyn and Ivy; and great great-grandson, Jaxson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Vern; parents; and seven brothers and three sisters and their spouses.

Visitation was on February 26 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, where funeral services took place on February 27, followed by interment in Roth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Kathy H., Glenda, Kathy G., Pastor Dale and Dru for their compassionate care.

Gloria Parker

Gloria Gail Parker, age 81, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, February 25.

Born on September 10, 1938 to Edward and Bertha (Etienne) Morgan in Cincinnati, she graduated in 1958 from Bowling Green State University and enjoyed a fulfilling, lifelong career at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library as the head of special services. She was a member of ABWA, the Maumee Elks, Maumee River Yacht Club and a 37-year member of Indian Hill Boat Club. Mrs. Parker also belonged to the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron, serving as chaplain and receiving honors for her service. She cruised widely on the Great Lakes and beyond, accompanied by her husband, Tom, and her sailor cat, Sinbad.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Doug) Studyvin, Katherine Morgan and Karen (Dan) Yount; son, Thomas Parker II; grandchildren, Laurel Patrick, Thomas (Ashley) Parker III, Ronald (Jessica) Parker, Elizabeth (Anthony) Sheppard, Melissa Hensley, Jessica (William) Helms and Tonya Candelaria; 13 great-grandchildren; and her beloved companion, Bigfoot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Teet in 1976; husband, Thomas Parker in 2013; and brother, Doug Morgan.

Gloria wished to spend eternity on the Great Lakes, so her ashes will be spread at the Blue Water Bridge at a later date. A memorial luncheon will take place from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Maumee/BG Elks Club. Gloria gave generously of her time and resources in support of many worthy causes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toledo Humane Society in her honor.

Earl Witzler

Earl N. Witzler, formerly of Waterville, passed away on Friday, February 28 in Whitehall, Mich. He had been in declining health for the last several years.

Born in Perrysburg on March 5, 1929, a descendant of one of the town’s pioneers, his great-grandfather, Peter Witzler, his parents were Norman A. and Marcena Hobart Witzler, owners of the Witzler Funeral Home at 128 East Front Street until Norman’s death in 1964. The family with six children lived upstairs over the mortuary.

Earl attended Perrysburg Schools, graduating in 1947 from the high school building then on Indiana and Elm Streets. He maintained friendships with classmates and attended most of the reunions. He received a degree in government from Oberlin College in 1951 and waived a deferment for law school and went into the U.S. Army two weeks following graduation. Since he had been in the National Guard for three years while in high school, he was qualified to receive training as a cryptographic specialist at Camp Gordon, Georgia, with assignment to the White House with top-secret clearance during the Korean War. He worked for a year for President Truman and traveled with him on his whistle-stop train trip in the Stevenson campaign. He then served in the White House under President Eisenhower for six months.

Following military discharge in 1953 he attended Ohio State Law School. He began the general practice of law with Wayne Leatherman in an office on Louisiana Avenue. They built a new office on the corner of Elm and Indiana Avenues, where he practiced law until his retirement in 1993. He served on the board of directors of Perrysburg Banking, later the Bank of Wood County and finally Huntington Bank’s Toledo board. He worked for several years with the Toledo United Way, having chaired the budget and allocations committee. He also served on the board of Community House.

Earl was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg in 1929 and has remained a faithful member all his life, serving as elder and legal advisor. He became interested in the ecumenical movement and became active in the Toledo Area Council of Churches, serving as president during years of change and transition. He particularly enjoyed supporting children in many countries through the Christian Children’s Fund for almost 50 years, regularly writing personal letters and sending special gifts. In 2014, Earl was recognized for 65 years of faithful service to Freemasonry by Phoenix Lodge of Perrysburg, and the same year honored by the American Legion for 60 years of membership.

The study of archeology, anthropology and theology were of great interest to Earl. He acquired a collection of antiquities from the ancient world as well as local Native American artifacts. He helped organize the Toledo Area Aboriginal Society in 1969 and was a member of Historic Perrysburg, the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum, the Wood County Historical Museum and the Waterville Historical Society. While serving on the board of the Waterville group, he was instrumental in obtaining the Sargent House, which has become a museum.

Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. James Witzler; and sisters, Dolores Witzler and Margaret Furlong. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of Montague, Mich., his brother’s widow, whom he married in 1977; stepchildren, Norman (Maggie) Witzler, of Leander, Texas, Sally (Jon) Whitbeck, of Montague, Mich., Brian Witzler, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Elizabeth Witzler, of Muskegon, Mich.; granddaughter, Phoebe Whitbeck, of Montague; sisters, Marilyn Hovorka, of Valley City, Ohio, Joyce (Dave) Walker, of Lexington, Ky.; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg, 200 E. Second St., Perrysburg, OH 43551; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Richard Anderson

Richard P. Anderson, age 90, of Maumee, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 1, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard (Dick), the son of Harold and Margaret (Meilink) Anderson, was born in Toledo on April 10, 1929, just months before the onset of the Great Depression. He received his education at St. Joseph Catholic School in Maumee, Toledo Central Catholic High School and Michigan State University, where he earned a degree in dairy science and was a proud member of Farmhouse Fraternity. Upon graduation, he spent two years in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant.

Dick was raised on a dairy farm, where he later built his own home and raised his family. He frequently expressed gratitude for the blessing of spending his entire life on that same piece of property. Staying home from high school for two years to help operate the farm while his older brothers were away in the service during World War II, Dick learned the value of work, the importance of family and the depth, breadth and value of his capabilities. In 1953, he married Frances Heilman and together they raised six children, who will be forever grateful for the example they set as a couple, as parents and as people. Throughout their 66-year marriage, Dick and Fran shared a tender lightheartedness that may have been the secret to their stability. Their individual talents blended in a unique way that magnified their impact as a couple.

Along with his dad, mom and five siblings, Dick was a founding member of The Andersons, a family agribusiness. He spent his entire working career intimately involved in helping that organization grow from a single facility in 1947 to the large public company that it is today. He started unloading grain trucks as an 18-year-old in 1947 and played an instrumental role in the company’s expansion into adjacent industries in retailing and plant nutrients. As the company’s chief executive from 1984 to 1999, he guided the organization through some challenging times, including a severe draught in 1988 and the conversion from a family partnership to a public corporation in 1996.

In addition to his career, Dick lived a life of service to the community. He spent endless hours sharing his time, talent and treasure with dozens of charitable organizations. After retirement, he gracefully transitioned his energy and insight into a second life that included skiing with his children and grandchildren, international bicycle trips with his wife and friends, woodworking, gardening and engagement with the Toledo Symphony, its musicians and their music.

Dick is survived by his wife, Fran; children, Chris (Susan) Anderson, Dan (Lynn) Anderson, Jim (Kristan) Anderson, Martha (John) Corcoran, Jenny (Von) Miller and Tim (Donna) Anderson; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Kraus; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Tom, Bob, Don and Sue.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo, where the Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toledo Symphony, the Sisters of Notre Dame United in One Heart campaign, St. Joan of Arc Church or the Toledo Museum of Art.