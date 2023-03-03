Obituaries: 03-02-23

Joan Noseworthy

Joan Elizabeth Noseworthy, age 92, of Bloomington, Ind., passed away on Friday, February 17, in Gentry Park Bloomington.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 13, 1931 to Kenneth Stewart Pollack and Ada Florence Hewitt Pollack, she was a secretary for many years. Joan attended Protestant churches throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, basket weaving and traveling.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Ann Allen, of Indianapolis, and Peter Ewan Noseworthy, of Windsor, Ontario; two sisters, Heather (Ross) Anderson, of London, Ontario, and Barbara Pollack, of Quebec City, Quebec; brother, Wallace (Jean) Pollack, of Oakville, Ontario; two grandchildren, Andrew Hirchpold, of Vancouver, British Columbia, and David (Anne) Allen, of Bloomington, Ind.; sister-in-law, Joan Pollack; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas E. Noseworthy; and her brother, Kenneth “Bud” Pollack.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date in Waterville, where she will be inurned in the Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Noseworthy family may be shared at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com.

Richard Buck

Richard E. Buck, age 77, of Maumee, passed away on February 26, at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Born November 21, 1945 in Toledo to Arthur Buck and Margaret (MacLean) Fuleky, Rich served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was a volunteer with the Maumee Fire Department and retired as a journeyman with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 33. In his younger years, Rich enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, attending his sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting events and playing golf with his family and friends. Rich was also a devoted Detroit Lions, Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Beverly (Stec) Buck whom he married on August 12, 1967; sons, David (Amy) Buck, Brian (Jennifer) Buck and Greg (Michelle) Buck; grandchildren, Maddy, Jake, Morgan, Chloe, Mason, Gage and Maya Buck, and Austin, Makaylee, Karissa, Cam and Alyson Wilgus; siblings, Teresa Buck, Denny (Debbie) Buck and Betty Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 4 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. A Sharing of Memories will begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Rich’s memory.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.