Obituaries: 02-29-24

Christina Wielgopolski

Christina L. (Page) Wielgopolski went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 16. Christie suffered from stage-4 colon cancer for more than four years.

Born on July 20, 1974 to James (Jim) and Barbara Page, she graduated with honors in 1992 from Anthony Wayne High School, where she was a member of National Honor Society and a proud member of the AW Marching Generals. She was known for her trumpet skills in the marching, symphonic and jazz bands. She then attended Kent State University, achieving a bachelor of science degree in interior design. Her career included using her degree skills at Dibling Floor, Samson Furniture, La-Z-Boy and the job of her dreams at ProSource in Maumee. Her clients enjoyed her smile and individual and professional attention to their project needs.

Christie was the chairman of trustees at Waterville United Methodist Church, where she was instrumental in using her skills in the choice of color, fabrics, flooring and furniture in the new facility. She was a lifetime member of the church. She had a love for the family boat trips on Lake Erie – her “happy place” – and sharing sunsets with fellow boaters. In high school, she also had so much fun with classmates in the family pool, hot tub and sleepovers after band practices. Christie loved gardening, flowers, birds, home remodeling and cooking shows.

Tommy and Christie met in February 1998 and it was love at first sight for both. They were married on October 21, 2000. He survives along with her son, Kyle. Other members of her family include her brother, Michael (Ada), of Boise, Idaho; mother-in-law, MaryAnn; Tommy’s brother, James (Stacy) and sister, Ann (Marty); her aunts, Karen Huston and Patricia (Page) Smith; nephews, Ben Wielgopolski and Bruno Page; nieces, Morgan (Zac), Victoria and Caro Garcia; cousin, Heidi (David Banjoff); and her grand-nephew, Owen Davis.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at Waterville United Methodist Church, located at 7115 Waterville-Monclova Rd. in Waterville. A light meal will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the church.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Cremation Society of Toledo, Toledo ProMedica, Toledo Clinic and Karmanos Cancer Center in Maumee for their loving care of her and the family through every step of the way.