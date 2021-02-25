Obituaries: 02-25-21

Thomas Bender

Thomas M. Bender, born on December 3, 1954, died on Tuesday, February 2.

Tom was a proud longtime Maumee resident. He loved fishing, gardening and his beloved Labrador retrievers. He is survived by his wife, Kathie; daughter, Callie; and many friends.

To share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Michael Schroeder

Michael J. Schroeder, age 33, of Maumee and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, February 13.

Born on October 21, 1987 to Nick and Colleen Schroeder, who were blessed to adopt him at birth, Michael grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School, where he excelled at soccer and swimming. After attending The University of Toledo and the Culinary Institute of America, he worked at many local restaurants. With a natural talent for cooking, Mike was skilled at working in a fast-paced kitchen environment, most recently at Benchmark Restaurant in Perrysburg. He was an active member of the craft beer community, delighting in trying new and unusual beers. As an avid soccer fan, he cheered on his favorite team, Manchester United. Michael enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was loved by many. He will be missed.

Mike was a smart, charismatic, outgoing and caring person. His infectious smile often hid his struggles with anxiety and depression. His family hopes that others who experience mental health issues will seek treatment and healing.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Chris (Tim), of Sacramento, Calif.; and his energetic dog, Waldo, his constant companion. He will be greatly missed by his step-grandmother, Eva Dickard, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Dolores Dickard, Jerry Schroeder and Polly Smith; and cousin, Amber Pester.

A walk-through visitation took place on February 19 and 20 at Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 (https://afsp.org); or the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

Ronald Peyton

Ronald L. Peyton, age 88, of Waterville, died peacefully on Thursday, February 18, at StoryPoint in Waterville.

Born in Los Angeles to Wayne and Romayne Peyton on October 18, 1932, after attending public schools in Los Angeles, he was awarded a scholarship to Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass. He graduated in June 1954 with a bachelor of arts degree in Applied Science. He then entered U.S. Naval Officers’ Candidate School in Newport, R.I., in August 1954. He was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserves in December 1954. He served three years active duty in the Mine Force in the U.S. Pacific Fleet, most of the time as a first lieutenant on the USS Warbler (MSC-206), a new coastal minesweeper. During his service, he married Barbara Hune on September 9, 1955 in San Marino, Calif. She preceded him in death on May 2, 1987.

After his service, Ron worked as an accounting machine salesman for the National Cash Register Co. in Los Angeles for two years. He joined IBM in product development in San Jose, Calif., in December 1959. He worked in various product-planning positions for IBM in California, North Carolina, Minnesota, Florida and Kentucky before taking early retirement in 1987. He married Gloria Lou Orth Peyton on April 15, 1989 at the Waterville United Methodist Church, where he served in several positions including treasurer and auditor.

She survives, along with his three children from his first wife, Tamarah (Daniel) Amundson, of Brainerd, Minn., Ronda (Phillip) Gomez, of Bradenton, Fla., and James (Dottie), of Loudon, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Lucas (Amanda) Stewart, of Rochester, Minn., Jacob (Kayla) Peyton, of Stewartville, Minn., Joshua Peyton, of Toledo, Kirstie (Ron) Monhollen, of Point Place, and Kellie Peyton and Elijah Peyton, of Loudon, Tenn., great-grandchildren, Chase, Carter, Mason, Dakota and Ronald; stepchildren, Julie (David) Pingle, of Waterville, and Scott (Lee) Allen, of Roswell, Ga.; step-grandchildren, Matthew of Haskins, Aaron (Abby) of Calif., Ryan (Amber) Pingle, of Grand Rapids, Jordan (Brooke) Pingle, of Whitehouse, Brittany (Lucas) Karle, of Cincinnati, Andrew (Anna Lauren) and Samuel (Brennan) Allen, of Georgia, and Benjamin (Brita) Allen, of Virginia; 12 step-great-grandchildren, Ella, Aiden, Jackson, Liam, Olivia, Kinslee, Ramona, Maisie, Luke, Adley, Avery and James; brother, Dr. Richard Peyton, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and sister, Renee (Michael) Warren, of Estes Park, Colo.

In addition to his first wife, Barbara, Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Romayne Peyton; and sister-in-law, Ellen Peyton.

Services will take place at a later date. Ron’s family wishes to thank the staff at StoryPoint Waterville and Elara Caring Hospice for the care they gave him. Memorial donations are encouraged to the Waterville United Methodist Church, 102 N. 5th St., Waterville, OH 43566. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.