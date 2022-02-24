Obituaries: 02-24-22

Dorothy Wardell

Dorothy L. Wardell, age 87, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, February 20 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville.

Born in Waterville on July 27, 1934 to Robert and Modesta (Grimm) Schwartz, she was the valedictorian of her 1952 graduating class at Waterville High School. Dorothy was a member of the Farm Bureau; Zion Lutheran Church of Waterville, where she sang in the choir; and Fishers of Men Church in St. James, Fla. She enjoyed bowling, bike riding, scrabble, driving the tractor, playing the piano, camping and reading – she always had a book in her hand. She was also a volunteer for many years at St. Luke’s Hospital. In her later years, she loved her job as a greeter at Wardell’s Garden Center.

Dorothy married Richard Wardell on November 24, 1955. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2021. Survivors include their children, Tom Wardell (Deb Johnson), Kathy (Les) Graham, Linda Selders and Jane Wardell; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul (Lorra) Schwartz and Betty Baumbarger. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Sue Wardell; son-in-law, Mark Selders; siblings, Tom Schwartz, James Schwartz and Mary Weihl; and sister-in-law, Garland Wardell.

The funeral service took place on February 23 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville with officiate Pastor Steve Bauerle. Burial followed in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the Music Fund at Zion Lutheran Church. To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Raymond Fall

Raymond A. Fall, age 92, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 18, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Toledo on September 30, 1929 to George and Marcella Fall, he grew up loving life on the “Fall” farm with his 13 brothers and sisters on South Avenue in Toledo. Ray’s hard work ethic from the farm followed him throughout his life. He supported his family by working as a delivery man and carpenter. He built three houses from the ground up for his family and used his skills to remodel and build for others. Ray also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. The job he cherished the most, however, was that of husband, father and grandfather.

Family was everything to Ray. He spent 62 years with the love of his life, Mary Christy. Together they raised four children. Ray and Mary retired to Lime Lake in Hudson, Mich., where they spent many wonderful years before returning to Whitehouse to be closer to their family. Ray was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and nine siblings. Ray is survived by his sons, Kevin (Jennifer), Brian (Roxanne) and Michael (Leslie) Fall; daughter, Karen (Jeff) Ramsay; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Catherine, Mary, Jerry and Doris and will dearly be missed by his companion dog, Minnie.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care they provided to Ray and his family.

Family and friends will be received after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where a memorial Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial donations to Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman Rd., Toledo, OH 43609; or Whitehouse American Legion Post 384, 6910 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH 43571.