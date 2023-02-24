Obituaries: 02-23-23

Barbara Metcalf

Barbara Ann (Campbell) Metcalf, age 88, passed away in the arms of her doting daughters and two sons on Wednesday, February 8.

Born in Perrysburg on April 16, 1934 to Byron and Mildred (Holland) Campbell, while attending Maumee High School, Barb met her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Metcalf. They married on January 19, 1952 and spent 57 years growing their beloved family of five children, 20 grandchildren and more than two dozen great-grandchildren. Together, Barb and Dick set the bar on how to have a beautiful life by loving big, eating well and having fun.

Barb loved riding the tandem bicycle, spending time at the lake, sewing, crafting, camping, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She and Dick had many wonderful friends over the years whom they enjoyed entertaining in their home, traveling with and playing lots of games. Barb had a big heart and her warm home was always a soft landing for anyone who needed it. She was kind beyond measure, lived gently and loved with the most tender touch. Her most treasured role was being Dick’s wife and Rick, Sherry, Mark, Robin and Jeff’s mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Metcalf; son, Mark Metcalf; sister, Bernie Decko; and parents, Byron and Mildred Campbell. She is survived by her children, Rick (Linda) Metcalf, Sherry (Rick) Wise, Robin (Robin) Casida and Jeff (Diana) Metcalf; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Cliff (Marcia) Campbell; brothers-in-law, Ted Metcalf and Jerry (Shirley) Metcalf; sister-in-law, Myrtle (Homer) Smith; and many special nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.

Barb took tremendous comfort in the impeccable care her daughters Sherry and Robin provided over the last several years. She was grateful for the visitors who stopped by and those who kept her in their prayers. As Barb would say, “love you more.” Special thanks to the many caregivers past and present at Parkcliffe Memory Care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43609; or Community of Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Joseph Olman

Joseph W. Olman, age 98, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, February 16, at Genacross Wolf Creek Care Center.

Born in Amboy Township, Ohio on February 5, 1925 to Joseph and Laura (Morse) Olman, Joe grew up in Metamora and once said growing up in a small town gave him the basics needed in life, which were honesty, loyalty, being productive and a tremendous love for people, which led to many friendships throughout his life. Joe went into the U.S. Army in June 1943 and was shipped to Oahu, Hawaii for a while until the invasion of the islands. He went to Kwajalein Island for the preparation for the invasion of Okinawa and was a radio operator until the end of the war. He was discharged in 1946 and married the love of his life, Rita, on March 2, 1946.

In 1957, Joe and Rita started working part time at State Farm to start a new agency from the ground up. He wrote his first policy for a friend. Over time, after hard work and dedication, the agency grew into a successful business with thousands of customers. Joe became a multi-year member of the Million Dollar Life Insurance Club. As a reward, the company paid for Joe and Rita’s travel all over the world, which allowed them to create beautiful memories.

In 1969, Joe was elected to the Maumee City Council and served two terms. He disliked politics but loved serving the community. In life, Joe wore many hats and answered to many names: Pop, Dad, Joe W., Joewayne, The King and most recently, Grampa Joe. He retired from State Farm at age 77 in 2002. He missed the daily interaction with his customers, who became like family. The love of his life, Rita, died in 2007. He was lost and depressed, when one day in 2008, he came to the realization that he could not change the past and wasn’t going to allow it to devour him. It was at that moment, at age 82, that he decided to reinvent himself and become Grandpa Joe. He loved people, especially young people. He began going out every evening to a different bar/restaurant to meet people. Dad would walk into a room and immediately everyone became his friend. He would sit next to a stranger and immediately introduce himself and say “I’m Grandpa Joe, what’s your name and what’s your story?” Another friend was made because he was a great listener and a wise counselor.

Soon, Joe had a 1,000 business cards made up which said:

“Joe W. Olman

Retired from work but not from life

A.K.A Grandpa Joe

Wherever there are young people

you will find me.”

Joe set up a Facebook page for Grandpa Joe and he would announce when and where he’d go that evening for dinner and a beer. As a side note, he seldom finished the entire beer. We were told by bar/restaurant proprietors that they would reserve a table for him whenever he announced he was coming because his presence always gave a boost to their business. Fans of Grandpa Joe would show up to be lifted up by his words of wisdom. Finally, at age 95, Joe had to stop going out every night because of his loss of mobility and, at age 96, Joe could no longer stay at his Maumee home and moved into Wolf Creek Nursing Care, where he remained until his death. He received outstanding care at Wolf Creek and the staff loved him because he woke up every day with a smile and a positive outlook on life. He was inspiring to the end.

Surviving are his children, Lynn (Joyce), Ronald (Vykki), Kent (Sue), Kevin (April), Kim (Jean) and Lisa (Bob); 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita in 2007; son Kurt in 1984; and siblings, Wanald, Lawrence, Doyle and Shirley. Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, insurance agent and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed, but his memory will live on.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Genacross Wolf Creek. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

