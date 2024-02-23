Obituaries: 02-22-24

Natalie Naumann

Natalie Ann (Grosjean) Naumann, age 92, of Perrysburg and formerly of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 13, surrounded by her loving daughters.

Born in Toledo on March 7, 1931 to James and Esther (Frederick) Grosjean, she graduated from Waite High School in 1949 and later married her husband, James “Boomer” Naumann. Together they raised three daughters whom she dearly loved. She was a loving mother and later in life, became the best Meeme to her grandchildren. She was affectionately everybody’s “Meeme or Aunt Nat,” whose tender and sincere personality touched many beyond her immediate family.

During her career, Natalie held various sales positions and eventually retired from the Lion Store in 1999, the day before it was taken over by Dillard’s. She was a faithful member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, where she was an active participant in its Bible study and lunch bunch groups, the funeral luncheon coordinator for many years, Sunday School teacher and past president of the Women of the Church. She loved spending time in prayer each day with the daily readings in Holy Scripture. Natalie’s greatest joy in life was her family and she completely treasured getting to travel with them. She was truly a small but mighty lady and is sure to leave a lasting impact on her entire family and all of those who knew and loved her. She will be incredibly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cindy Naumann, Becky (Frank) Zemanski and Lynn (Bill) Gardner; grandchildren, Jordahn (Lynne) Gardner, Rocky (Andrea) Gardner, Justin (Elizabeth) Zemanski, Casey (Chris) Rountree, Alison (Eric) Heis and Samantha (Derek) Hills; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Therese Naumann and Nancy Barcelona; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim “Boomer” Naumann, in 1999; sister, Betty Green; and brothers, James and Robert Grosjean.

All are welcome to a visitation at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private for the family in Allen Township Cemetery in Williston, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be greatly appreciated by her family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Wilda Marsh

Wilda L. Marsh, age 93, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, at The University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 29, 1930, in Stone Creek, Ohio to Abraham and Veda (Tedrick) Youngen, she worked for the Maumee City Schools, retiring in 1996 after 30 years of service. She loved being outside and working in her yard whenever possible. Wilda will be remembered for her strong-willed personality and wanting to put the final touch on any project.

She is survived by her children; Wilda (John) Hawker, of Port Clinton, Don (Laurie) Marsh, of Ottawa Lake, Mich., and John (Barbara) Marsh, of Maumee; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret and Annabelle; brother, Warner; half-brother, Clyde; half-sister, Alice; and infant great-granddaughter, Riley Marie Marsh.

Wilda is interred in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society Animal Shelter, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, Ohio.

Carol Van Newhouse

Carol Louise Van Newhouse, age 69, of Maumee, passed away at home on Thursday, February 15.

Born in Toledo on February 15, 1955 to Charles and Clara (Ignasiak) Bertok, Carol was a creative woman skilled in many different forms of art, including needlepoint and painting ceramics. She was an avid lover of cats and enjoyed learning to use new technology, even volunteering to help young kids learn to use computers at her daughter’s elementary school. She worked at the former Toledo Trust Bank as an international teller and at The Andersons retail store for more than 10 years. Carol loved and devoted herself to her family above all else.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Van Newhouse; daughter, Michelle (Joseph) Smith; grandchildren, Wyatt, Garrett and Kennedy; sister, Barb (Ed) Turner; and brother, Charles (Chris) Bertok. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kendra Van Newhouse; brother, Ken Bertok; and both parents.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.