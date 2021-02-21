Obituaries: 02-18-21

Edward Benson Dennis IV

Edward Benson “Deni” Dennis IV, age 60, formerly of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 9.

Born in Toledo on September 24, 1960 to Joan and Edward Dennis III, he was a 1979 graduate of Maumee High School, where he played basketball and tennis. He continued his education at The Ohio State University to study art, his true passion. His art was truly unique and took on many different forms, using a variety of techniques and mediums. He was known for his beautiful sculptures and murals painted on ceilings.

Deni was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan and was excited about the Cleveland Browns’ recent comeback. Listening to music was his favorite thing to do. He loved his family and spending time with them. He recently moved to the Meadowlands in Perrysburg and enjoyed walking and saying “hello” to his neighbors. Deni will be dearly missed!

Deni is survived by his sisters, Dawn Dennis and Laura (Jeff) Goatley; nephews, Craig Campbell, Jr. and Jeff Goatley, Jr.; nieces, Chelsea (Matt) Alessi, Cassie Campbell and Megan Goatley; uncle, Richard Dennis; and aunt, Susan Dennis. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Dennis III; mother, Joan (Richard Karl) Ahrendt; and brother, Richard Karl Ahrendt, Jr.

Services for Deni will be private. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

James Querry

James William “Jim” Querry, age 66, of Swanton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 11, surrounded by his sister and family. Jim will be saving lives by donating his organs to research.

Born on June 25, 1954 to William and Miriam Querry, he graduated from Maumee High School in 1972 and went on to graduate from the former Penta County Vocational School in auto mechanics. He received an associate degree from Oakland Community College in Michigan in landscape technology and horticulture. Jim had many fond memories of working at Heather Downs Country Club and became a very respectable golfer. He volunteered for many years as an EMT for the Maumee Fire Division and was employed at the City of Maumee for 30 years as the Supervisor of Parks and Forestry. Jim was a friend to many in the Toledo, Maumee and Swanton areas. A proud member of the Maumee Eagles and the Maumee American Legion, he will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his sister, Carol Querry; son, William Querry; grandson, Callum; ex-wife, Barb Webster; stepson, Brian (Kelli) Regueiro; grandchildren, Celia, Reagan and Phoebe; stepdaughter, Laura (Jared) Congrove; grandchildren, Finley and Archer; stepdaughter, Diana Regueiro; and ex-wife, Janet McGranahan.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation’s Memorial Tree Program.