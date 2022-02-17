Obituaries: 02-17-22

Jana Flynn

Jana Flynn, age 82, passed away on January 2 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Born in Toledo on May 3, 1939, Jana relocated to Houston, Texas for most of her adult life. While in Texas, she became an avid fan of the Houston Astros along with her brother-in-law John Yager. She was also an active member of Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Texas and enjoyed her time with the Queen Bee group.

Jana is survived by her brother, Chris; and sisters, Darla, Marna, Kendra, Paige and Rori. The family extends special appreciation to the staff at Genacross, who were so kind during her last days. Also, thank you to friends Myrna and Pat, who were always so supportive. She will be missed. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Ernestine Koontz

Ernestine “Ernie” (Koehn) Koontz fought bravely to overcome COVID-19 a second time, but died from complications ultimately on January 16, nine months shy of her 100th birthday.

She married the love of her life, Donald J. Koontz, and together they raised three children, Donald, Dyana (Davis) and Dennis, in Maumee. They considered the spouses of their children an additional bonus to the family. They offered their time and support in raising seven grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Ernestine grew up in South Toledo with three siblings – Robert, Richard and Marcia. They fulfilled her childhood roots that she treasured and called on for memories of an ideal family. Her mother, Nellie, and father, Ernest, headed the family with an endeavor to educate their children in the best schools, encourage piano and musical appreciation and studies while making time for family reunion suppers every other Sunday.

Her personal talents and skills developed over her lifetime began with her education at St. James School and Notre Dame Academy for women. She excelled in secretarial and administrative jobs for large Fortune 500 corporations, attorneys, CPAs, Maumee City Government and The Medical College of Ohio, reaching the pinnacle of her profession with presidents, CEOs and chairmen. Her career lasted over 50 years, while ad-libbing night jobs and temporary jobs during the child-raising years.

Ernestine and Don made their children the main focus during the formative years. They assumed leadership roles in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts. Family dinners together were a must with few exceptions.

Most fulfilling to her was volunteering her incredible talents in music. She auditioned for the Toledo/Dayton Opera after accompanying her daughter and discovered a classical, cultured world she had never thought she would be asked into. Once accepted, she embraced the language training and acting challenges, but her musicality made her invaluable to the musical director, Francis Freedman.

Ernestine’s piano skills reached out to a variety of audiences and participants. She was called on to bring her sing-along sheets, piano lamp and voice to lead groups in song for any and all events. She could play without music, transpose keys to meet the vocal capabilities of the majority, or even embellish her simple songs into inflated orchestral or big band orchestration. She lifted up everyone’s songs. She was a pinch-hitter for Children’s Musical Workshops and instilled confidence and musicality for every child she coached. She was the director’s left arm in teaching music and lyrics to any child in need. Best of all, she loved every minute of it. Even in her declining years, she was greeted with affection from many adults who remembered her compassionate musical tutoring in their youth. She embraced life with wide-open arms.

Always a believer in education and research, it is no surprise that she donated her body for scientific research to The University of Toledo Medical College. Therefore, once her ashes are returned to the family, a funeral Mass and burial will be announced.