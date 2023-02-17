Obituaries: 02-16-23

Fawnda Scott

Fawnda Lynn Scott (Wilcox), age 64, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday evening, February 5.

Born in Manistique, Mich., on August 10, 1958 to Raymond and Constance Willcox, as a child she was very creative and ambitious. She graduated from Penta High School and went on to get certified as an X-ray technician, dialysis technician and medical assistant. She met William Eugene Scott at Penta and their romance began. After only a little over a year and a half, they got married on June 14, 1977 – and continued that love with seven children.

Fawnda was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She gave so much of her life to others. Working as a dialysis technician and X-ray technician, she helped so many people. She will be truly missed, always loved and never forgotten. All of those happy memories will continue to live within us and be told to keep your spirit alive. God gained the best angel he could’ve asked for. We love you mom.

She is survived by her husband, William Scott; children, Bobbi (Larry) Duvall, Hollie (Matt) Robinson, Billy (Kate Carew) Scott, Miranda (Brant) Kosbab and Heidi (Mike) Verbosky; sisters, Reeta Whitworth and Bonnie Bowen; brother, Raymond Wilcox; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Constance and Raymond Wilcox; and two little boys who both died at birth. We know they are happy to have you back with them again.

The family will hold a celebration of life service for her at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the West Clubhouse at 27696 Oregon Rd. in Perrysburg.

Daniel Orange

Daniel Harrison Orange, age 37, of Yachats, Ore., passed away on Monday, February 6 after a brief and unexpected illness.

Born in Toledo and raised in Maumee, Danny had many passions, including but not limited to music (writing, drumming, producing and general listening), movies, drawing, cooking, creative writing, as well as reading and advocating for his deeply held ideologies. He was always willing to extend a helping hand to whomever crossed his path. His smile and sense of humor will be irreplaceable on this earth. He was able to find humor and a sense of purpose no matter what life handed him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends from the many chapters of his life.

Surviving are his father, Michael (Barbara) Orange, Sr.; brother, Michael (Samantha) Orange, Jr.; sister, Jennifer Lakia; nephews, Austin, Kyle and Gentry Carter; niece, Alayna Lakia; his “spare aunt” Lisa Fogge and family; and “spare aunt” Vicky Prince and family of Yachats, Ore. Thank you for all you’ve done for our family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Davies, of Yachats, Ore.; grandparents, Russell and Mary Jane Davies, of Toledo; and Carly and Ella Orange of Toledo.

Family will gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 16. Friends are encouraged to join them that evening for support at the Village Idiot in Maumee.

Gene Schram

Gene Emerson Schram, 94, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully on February 12, with his wife and daughter at his side.

Born September 27, 1928 to Ohmer and Minnie (Blackmore) Schram in Covington, Ohio; after graduating from The Ohio State University in 1955, he served our country in the United States Air Force.

In 1954, he married the love of his life, Martha Louise Bailey, and they settled in Toledo where he worked as an agricultural engineer for Toledo Edison for 35 years. He was an exceptionally talented woodworker and was best known for his crafting of intricate wooden puzzles. He and Louise enjoyed spending time traveling, playing cards and square dancing. He was a longtime member of the Shriners organization.

Along with Louise, his wife of 68 years, he is survived by his daughter, Karen Laundree of Waterville, and grandchildren Aren Caza (Brian) of North Hudson, N.Y., and Nate Laundree (Kayla Bennett) of Putnam Station, N.Y. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Carson Witherell, Emma Caza and Avery Caza.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Schram, sister-in-law Nena Schram and grandson, Jason Laundree.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with a service immediately following at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Otterbein Ashanti Hospice.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.