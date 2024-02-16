Obituaries: 02-15-24

Teneice Womack

Suddenly and unexpectedly, we lost a piece of our hearts. On December 18, 2023, Teneice Fonseca Womack passed away; she was 39 years old.

Teneice was born in Tampa, Fla., on May 1, 1984 and was a true Floridian. She loved the sunshine and the beautiful beaches. Teneice moved back to the Maumee area so that she and her son would be with their big and loving family. Teneice loved family. She had a beautiful soul and a big loving and caring heart – she was always ready to help someone. She was an amazing mother to her 5-month-old son Silas; she loved Silas more than life itself.

Teneice is survived by her son, Silas Gabriel; mother, Robin Womack; father, Abbott Griffin; sister, Tanae (Jake) Crandall; nephews, Zaidyn and Ashton Crandall; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends that loved her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gabriella; grandmother, Helen Womak; and uncle, Gerry Womak.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Marvin Heminger

Marvin Duane Heminger was born on May 25, 1933 to Clifford and Fern (Studer) Heminger. He grew up in Whitehouse, raised by his grandmother Eva and grandfather Dalles Heminger.

Marvin attended all 12 years of school in Whitehouse, graduating from the first class of the Anthony Wayne consolidation in 1951. He played basketball in high school and enjoyed playing baseball with the Anthony Wayne Merchants. After graduation, he went to work for the Bostwick-Braun Co. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, first at Camp Atterburry with the 31st Division in Indiana and then at Fort Carson with the 8th Division in Colorado, where he continued to work until they left the Toledo area. After Bostwick, he worked at Fleeger’s Pro Hardware until it closed.

In 1959, he met a widow on a blind date, Bonnie (Stickles) Rider, who had a little 5-year-old boy. They married in November of that year. He lived in the same house for 61 years and was always making improvements. He liked to garden and do lawn work. He and his son built a garage with a workshop where he could be found building models of lighthouses. These lighthouses were built without patterns or kits and had working lights. He would visit the lighthouses and come home and build a model of them. Throughout the years, he built models of Marblehead, Little Sable, Cape Hatteras and Point Loma. (He did not visit Cape Hatteras. He studied photos.) These models were all 6 feet tall or taller with the exception of Point Loma, which was a tabletop model.

Marvin was a Detroit Tigers and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed working in his workshop, taking walks by the Maumee River and taking drives. He attended Emmanuel Mennonite Church and then, when it closed, Bethany Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie; son, Mark (Debra); daughter, Martha; and step-grandchildren, Nate Barton and Sam Barton. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; baby son, Timothy Duane; stepson, James Rider; and brothers, Leroy and Clair.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, where additional visitation will take place on Saturday, February 17, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Tim Coley will officiate. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery, where full military honors will be rendered by the Whitehouse American Legion. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence or special memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

William Cruden Freitag

William Cruden Freitag of Maumee, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 9 at Ohio Living Swan Creek.

Born in Chicago, Ill., to Ralph and Ruth Freitag, he shared many childhood memories with his sister, Beth, and later, his stepbrother, Chuck.

He was a graduate of Fenger High School in 1958. He continued his education by earning a bachelor of science at Valparaiso University, where he also met the love of his life, Gayle, and got married in 1963. They moved to Maumee, and Bill got a job as a speech pathologist for Sylvania City Schools. He furthered his education by earning his master of arts at Bowling Green State University and, later, postgraduate work at The University of Toledo. His commitment to education led him to active involvement with the NW Ohio Speech and Hearing Association where he took on many distinguished roles, particularly as the director of the Department of Special Education for Sylvania Schools, before retiring in 1998.

Bill enjoyed volunteering. He was a park ranger at the Metroparks. He also volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital and the public libraries (specifically his involvement with the Maumee Library’s Children’s Garden), and he was an active member in his church at Trinity Lutheran. In addition to his professional accomplishments and service to others, Bill found the most joy in spending time with family and friends. Whether it was vacationing, golfing, playing poker (solving the world’s problems), or simply going out to eat, he treasured every single moment spent with his loved ones.

He will be dearly missed as a devoted husband of 60 years to Gayle; as a loving father to his children, Karen (Jerry) Francis; Kristy (Phil) Snyder; and Chad Freitag; and as a doting grandfather to his granddaughters, Riley and Hope Snyder.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother, Leona Freitag, and his grandson, Tyler William Snyder.

Bill leaves behind a foundation of love, faith and humor that will be remembered by all who knew and cherished him.

Visitation will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 Reynolds Rd., Toledo, on Friday, February 16 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave., Toledo, on Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Swan Creek Metropark. Please view Bill’s video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.