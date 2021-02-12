Obituaries: 02-11-21

George Smith

George A. Smith, age 90, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7.

Born in Toledo on November 21, 1930 to George and Marie (Ilg) Smith, he was a 1948 Maumee High School graduate and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1952. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army, both stateside and in Germany.

Mr. Smith married his loving wife, Jeanette Landrum, on June 18, 1955 in St. Rose Church in Perrysburg. He began his career as a certified public accountant with Konopak & Dalton, the largest local CPA firm at that time in Toledo. He later became controller of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association in Maumee, followed by an 18-year career with Owens-Illinois as an auditor. He retired as Manager of Banking Relations in 1987. Prior to working for Owens-Illinois, George was elected twice to Maumee City Council but had to resign in his second term due to travel conflicts with his new career. He liked to say he retired 21 times after working for four months each summer and fall from 1987 thru 2007 as a tax consultant for Owens-Illinois and later HCR Manor Care.

George was the grandson of John A. Smith, Maumee’s longest serving mayor for over 18 years in the very early 1900s. He is survived by his sons, Dr. Gregory (Cindy) Smith, of Maumee, Dr. Douglas Smith, of Seattle, and Andrew Smith (Beth), of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley and Lindsey in Maumee, Tina, Ali and Kevin in Seattle, and Caroline and Ellen in Cary; and great-grandsons, Levi, Zeke and Caleb in Seattle. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanette (Jan); brother, Robert and infant brother, John; sisters, Margaret Mary and Anne Marie; and infant grandson, Bradley Smith.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13 in St. Joseph Church in Maumee, with internment next to his wife at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank Ohio Living Swan Creek and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their kindness and support and suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Campus Improvement Fund.