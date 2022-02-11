Obituaries: 02-10-22

Virginia Overmyer

Virginia Mae Overmyer, age 93, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, December 31 to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior.

Born in Perrysburg on February 2, 1928 to Merlin and Elsie Stickles, Virginia lived a life dedicated to health and the health of others. She performed reflexology, iridology and colonics and was a licensed massage therapist. She owned a vitamin store, worked at the Kerr House, was an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), used essential oils and taught Tai Chi, Chi Gong and Ai Chi. Virginia was a professional photographer and along with her husband, Kenneth, held a registered clown designation in which they went into hospitals and nursing homes offering hope and laughter. She dedicated her entire life to helping others get well and stay well. In addition, Virginia was a loving wife and mother to four children.

On October 2, 1946, Virginia married Kenneth Overmyer in Maumee; he preceded her in death on February 12, 2010. Virginia is survived by her sister, Wanda (Stickles) Yawberg; her children, Judy (James) Price, of Maumee, Jim (Brenda) Overmyer, of Jerry City, Thomas (Judy) Overmyer, of Maumee, and Timothy (Joyce) Overmyer, of Marco Island, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Stickles (killed in action in WWII), Frederick Stickles; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Virginia, on March 25, 2016.

Thelma Overmyer

Thelma Overmyer, age 83, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, February 4 in Spring Meadows a Villa Center.

Born in Swanton on March 14, 1938 to Roy and Zena (Cole) Bennett, she was an avid reader of memoirs and daily devotions, enjoyed cooking including experimenting with new recipes, gardening, canning, sewing, craft making, bunco and traveling. She also enjoyed her time at the Maumee Senior Center, where she played cards and bingo. Thelma was a member of the former Monclova United Methodist Church, where she was active in the ladies’ aide society and the homemakers extension club. She joined Maumee United Methodist Church after the merger of the two churches.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her parents; sisters, Dolores (Floyd) Myles and Carolyn, Wilma and Ruth Bennett; stepchildren, Carol Shelton and Michael Overmyer; and nephew, Jerry Myles. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Overmyer; stepdaughter, Marilyn (David) Barnes; nephew, John (Peggy) Myles; and niece, Janet Myles.

Friends will be received from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11. Interment will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to Maumee United Methodist Church or the Maumee Senior Center.

Danny LaDuke

Chief Danny J. LaDuke, age 69, of Perrysburg, passed away on Monday, January 31.

Born in Toledo on March 5, 1952 to Leland and Clara (Satterfield) LaDuke, he was a 1970 graduate of Maumee High School and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Owens Community College. He began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for Walbridge. Once Lake Township was created, he began as a patrolman there and worked his way up to chief in 2002, retiring in 2004. He also touched many lives as an instructor in law enforcement at Owens Community College. Chief was a longstanding member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Smith; and nephew, Kirk Straub. Surviving are his longtime companion, Barbara Sloyer; daughter, Jamie (Catherine) McCartney; grandchildren, Mac and Madison McCartney; sisters, Sondra (Bill) Straub and Patricia (Frank Bernath, Jr.) Smith; his loving nieces and nephews, James, William, Jr. and Daniel Straub, Julie Terry, Dawn Buczkowski and Michelle and Christopher Smith; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial donations to the Fraternal Order of Police or to the family for Mac’s (special needs) continued care.