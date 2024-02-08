Obituaries: 02-08-24

Diane Worthington

Diane Worthington, age 70, found peace on Friday, January 5.

She grew up in South Lyon, Mich., and graduated from South Lyon High in 1971. Then she went to Columbus, Ohio, where she trained to become a medical transcriptionist. That career would last more than 30 years, initially at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima and then continuing at St. Vincent in Toledo, until retirement. After school, Diane married and started a family. She lived first in Lima before moving to Maumee and into the comfortable home she has lived in since 1991. Despite living in Ohio, she was an avid University of Michigan fan. Go Blue!

Family was important to Diane. Her large extended family always had a place in her heart, but Diane’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She also greatly valued travel. Annual vacations and family trips accompanied by her children and grandchildren were thoroughly enjoyed and fondly remembered. In her younger years, she enjoyed annual trips to Cedar Point. She had many pets over the years and was both a dog and cat person. In her retirement, Diane enjoyed spending time with family, volunteering at an animal shelter and fostering dogs and cats.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Williams; father, David Williams, Sr.; brother, David Williams, Jr.; and ex-husband, Wayne Worthington. She is survived by her sister, Tracey Williams, of Arlington, Texas; brother, Tony (Lisa) Williams, of Plano, Texas; daughter, Bethany Worthington and grandson, Brody, of Maumee; daughter, Holly (Aureliano Villarreal, Jr.) Worthington and granddaughters, Halle, Ella and Lilly, of Maumee; son, Brad (Kat Conway) Worthington, of Vadnais Heights, Minn.; stepson, Brian (Amanda) Worthington, of Maumee; and many remaining aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her terribly.

A celebration of life will be planned in the future when the Ohio weather is warmer, so that the family from Texas may attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Toledo Humane Society in Maumee would be greatly appreciated https://toledohumane.org/. To leave condolences for the family, visit CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Joanne Fife

Joanne Fife, 89, of Maumee, passed away on February 3 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Born in Lima, Ohio, to Dorothy C. (Roop) and George W. Wilson, Joanne married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Wesley Fife. They spent 67 wonderful years together before his passing in 2018. They had eight children.

Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GG Ma. She loved spending time with her family, especially gathering for the holidays and birthdays. She loved attending and cheering for her grandchildren during their sporting events. She enjoyed small pleasures in life. Her favorites were shopping, coffee and cookies. Joanne was a faithful member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church and was a lifelong member of the Elks in Maumee. She had many loving and devoted neighbors and friends.

Joanne is survived by her children, Debbie (Jim) Maedel, Kerry Fife-Head, Becky (Mike) Overholt, Joe (Sonia) Fife, John (Sue) Fife, Julie (Marty) Powell, David (Rhonda) Fife, Vicki (Michael) Watts; 23 grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; siblings, Dick, Darrell and Linda.

Friends will be received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, February 10, a funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joanne’s name may be made to the church. To leave condolences for the family, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.