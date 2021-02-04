Obituaries: 02-04-21

Dennis Snyder

Dennis “Denny” A. Snyder, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, January 24.

Born on October 23, 1947 to George and Eileen (Errington) Snyder, he was a 1965 graduate of Maumee High School. He worked as a tool and die maker at Acklin Stamping for a number of years and most recently was employed at the Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant for the past 38 years. He married the former Patricia (Pattie) Gray on November 5, 1971 and they spent 43 happy years together until her death in 2014.

In Denny’s younger years, he loved traveling with his family to the Great Smoky Mountains, creating wood lawn art that he sold at the annual Applebutter Festival in Grand Rapids and cruises with Pattie. He loved making crafts, finding a bargain and winning at the casino. He had a strong work ethic and could make or build anything he set his mind to do.

He is survived by his sons, John, of Memphis, Tenn., Chad, of Monroe, Mich., and Marc (special friend Dayna) Snyder; sister, Debra (Donald) Driscoll; grandchildren, Grace, Allison, Erin and Dane Snyder; and nieces, Candy and Heather Whitmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister, Diane Whitmore. Denny was loved by his family and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to The University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615; or the Cherry Street Mission Ministries, P. O. Box 9100, Toledo, OH 43697.

Nancy Poland

Nancy Jane Poland, age 67, of Perrysburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 27.

Born on September 11, 1953 to Raphael and Alice Poland, she was an avid Mickey Mouse collector and enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her sister, Carol; best friend, Kathy (Clennon) Powers; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends were received on February 1 at the Maison- Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Interment followed in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank Ridgewood Manor for the exceptional care she received while a resident there.