Obituaries: 02-03-22

Louis Haas

Louis A. Haas, age 92, passed away on Sunday, January 30, at home.

The third born son of Leonard and Ruth (Steinmiller) Haas on December 23, 1929, he retired from NFO Research, Inc. in 1991 after 35 years as supervisor of the mail center. He served for five years in the U.S. Navy as an aerial photographer and took part in photographing the atomic test in October/November 1951 at the Nevada site.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Haas. He is survived by his brother, Robert; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, February 7 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. To leave an online condolence, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.