Obituaries: 02-01-24

Norma Jean Wojciechowski

Norma Jean Wojciechowski, a dedicated registered nurse known for her compassionate care in the burn unit, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 22.

Born in Seneca, Kan., on April 18, 1934, Jean’s life was a testament to love, kindness and unwavering faith. Throughout her many years of service in the burn unit and her volunteer work thereafter, Jean’s gentle touch and soothing presence brought comfort to countless patients and families during their most challenging times. Her commitment to healing extended beyond medical care, as she poured her heart into every interaction, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed her path. Beyond her professional endeavors, Jean was cherished for her warm spirit and infectious laugh. Her banana bread, a symbol of her nurturing nature, brought joy to many, just as her kind soul touched the lives of those around her.

Jean’s unwavering faith and devotion to her church were truly remarkable. Originally a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Benedict, Kan., she garnered invaluable life lessons and faithfully attended services with her family. Fondly, she shared images of the magnificent church, a testament to her Grandfather Droge’s craftsmanship as a cabinetmaker and carpenter, who played a pivotal role in constructing its pews and various cabinetry. Notably, Jean held Father Leander Scheier in high regard, a figure of great admiration within her family.

Later, Jean found a spiritual home at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where she dedicated many years and developed a profound affection. Despite her Kansas roots, Ohio became her cherished residence, where she nurtured deep bonds of friendship and family. A steadfast pillar of strength, Jean’s love transcended boundaries, radiating as a devoted friend, sister and wife.

As we bid farewell to Jean, we are left with cherished memories of her laughter, her kindness and her unwavering faith. Though she may be gone, her legacy of love and compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

In the quiet of the morning on January 22, as the sun rose, painting the sky with hues of vibrant pink and orange, reminiscent of her iconic and beloved coral geraniums, we can’t help but believe that it was Jean’s final gift to us, a reminder of the beauty she brought into the world.

Jean Wojciechowski will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by brother, Craig Droge; sister, Reva Deters; her many cherished nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sharon and Bret Flory (Emma Janowiecki and Brynn Saucedo), Bob Pluciniak, Beth DeLyle and Diane and Brian Hertzfeldt.

A special thank-you to the nurses and aides at The Lakes of Monclova, where Jean lived for her final days, and to Hospice of NW Ohio. Your kindness to Jean in her final days will always be remembered.

Friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a scripture Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 2, after 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 108 W. Broadway, Maumee, with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the St. Joseph Building Fund, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Mary Frances Berger

Mary Frances Berger was born in Springfield, Ohio to Rev. T.A. and Frances Kantonen. She married the Rev. John Berger, and had four sons, Mark, Tim, Matthew and Philip.

She lived the last 30 years of her life in Maumee and attended various churches, but primarily St. John’s Lutheran Church in Toledo and Faith Presbyterian in Findlay. She spent many years volunteering at Wolcott House and especially enjoyed working in her meticulously cared-for garden.

John and Mary never missed a single summer vacationing in Rockland, Maine with their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John and sister Nancy. She is survived by her siblings, Bill and Marty, her four sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 708 S. Erie St., Toledo, on Friday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Waterville Historical Society or Metroparks Toledo.