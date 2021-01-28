Obituaries: 01-28-21

Gavin Smith

Gavin Tracy Smith “The Gav,” of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, passed the surly bonds of this earth at the too-early age of 53 on December 29, 2020. He was born in Toledo on June 24, 1967 to Linda Corcoran Smith and Arthur Harold Smith and grew up with three loving brothers in Maumee. As a child, it was readily apparent Gavin had so many gifts and talents that he freely shared, making friends, telling jokes (as noted by his kindergarten teacher), picking on his youngest brother and honing the quickest wit under the tutelage of his two older brothers. In high school, Gavin’s many (many) friends would refer to his childhood home as “Gav’s Bar & Grill” and the phone was answered as such since most calls were for him.

Gavin met his wife, Catherine Wynne Carter, in 1983 as group leaders at an Episcopal Diocese of Ohio event. They married on October 21, 2000 and went on to have a son, Arthur Joseph Garcia “A.J.” Smith on August 18, 2008.

Complementing Gavin’s entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded, owned and operated, with his best friend Andrew Craze, Western Reserve Brewing in 1997. As craft beer pioneers, they happily served Western Reserve to adoring fans throughout Cleveland and beyond. He enjoyed this venture with Andy, who preceded Gavin in death in 2016. We’re pretty sure Andy was at St. Peter’s gate for Gav’s arrival, holding a sign that read, “You Deserve a Reserve!”

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Gavin also loved all sports (Go Blue! Tribe! Cavs, Browns), the Grateful Dead, craft beer, good souls, and great stories – some even true! Throughout his entire life, Gav held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him, and he immensely enjoyed working with youth in ministry with whom he was very influential.

Gavin was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arthur Hawthorne Criddle, on December 15, 2020. He is survived by wife, Catherine Wynne Carter, and son, A.J. Smith. He is also survived by his parents, Rev. Dr. Linda Smith-Criddle, Arthur Harold Smith and stepmother Connie Sue Barron; the Smith brothers, Geoffrey Tate (Joan), Drew Corcoran (Barbara) and Dustin Ford (Jen); and stepsister Jennifer Shannon Mack. Additionally, he left behind numerous beloved aunts and uncles, nephews, and nieces, and cousins. All of his mourning family and friends appreciated his ability to love and be loved. His entrance to heaven will be loud and with great fanfare, not quiet or reserved.

Goin’ home, goin’ home, by the waterside I will rest my bones.

Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul.

– Grateful Dead

There will be a memorial service in Cleveland and virtually at a later date. If you are interested in donating to funds for A.J., please e-mail: ajsmithfund@gmail.com.

Nancy Brown

Nancy Jean Brown, 82, of Whitehouse, passed away on January 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 26, 1938 in Norwalk, to William and Flora Miller. Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Scott High School. She worked as a secretary for the state of Ohio and retired in 2000.

Nancy was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, where she was active on many committees and enjoyed singing in the choir. Nancy and her husband had a 10-year ministry serving at Whitehouse Country Manor nursing home. Nancy enjoyed crafts and had a craft business with her mother, called Warm Memories, for many years. She also enjoyed camping.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, John Brown, 63 years ago on January 25, 1958. He survives along with children, John (Vicki) Brown, Robert (Janice) Brown and Penny (Darryl) Heaston; grandchildren, John Brown, Melissa (Earl) Detty, Christina Brown, Laura (Troycc) Williams, Lynette Brown, Jessica Breseman, Nicole Breseman and BreAnna (Chris) Fry; great-grandchildren, Ava, Zoe, Braiden, Talon, Rowan, Levi, Caleb, Jonah and Madilyn; and her brother, William (Chris) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anita Muir.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse. Nancy’s funeral services will be held on Friday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Warren Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at the funeral home, with social distancing and masks required. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to Hope United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave a memory for the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Donna Wollenschlager

On January 19, 2021, Donna Jean (Panning) Wollenschlager was taken home to be with the Lord after a peaceful two-week stay at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

She was born on August 5, 1931 to Albert and Anna Panning in Napoleon, where she grew up with her older sister, Loretta, in what she would always describe as a wonderful and happy childhood. Despite growing up during the depression, Donna was best known for her optimism and unwavering faith, as well as having the kindest and most loving heart.

She is now reunited in death with her husband, Robert (Dr. Bob) Wollenschlager (married on August 23, 1952). They lived briefly in Davenport, Iowa, while he finished chiropractic school, before moving to San Francisco while he served at Letterman Army Hospital. It was after giving birth to their oldest daughter, Janet, that they moved back to Toledo to be closer to family.

Once home and surrounded by her closest friends and family, Donna came fully into her role as the true matriarch and the heart and soul of her family. She worked for First Federal Savings and Loan for many years and became a vice president in the savings and loan department before retiring in 1990. She spent countless Sundays teaching Sunday School classes at St. Lucas and St. Paul’s Lutheran church, where she was a member for over 40 years. She can be remembered enjoying a round of golf, having lunch with her closest friends, always planning the next meal, and likely spending what spare time she had taking care of everyone and anyone she could! However, none of this stopped her from being a regular fixture in the lives of her children and grandchildren, where you could spot her at any and all school programs, sporting events, dance recitals and graduations. Donna was the happiest when everyone was together.

Throughout her life, she maintained a loving and genuine demeanor that won the trust and hearts of anyone who had the blessing to know her. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her smile, laughter, compassion and all-around warmth will never be forgotten, and she leaves her beautiful legacy behind in her daughters, Janet (Dave) Forney, Sandy (Steve) Hale and Lori (Mark) Ryerson, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, but for those who wish to be with the family in spirit, a memorial will be streamed live on Friday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. via Facebook through St. Paul’s website (https://www.stpaulslive.com) or on YouTube. Pastor Paul Doerfler will be officiating.

The entire family is deeply grateful to Browning/Pathways for the love and compassion that was shown during Donna’s two-year stay. The family would also like to extend its thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, as well, for her care in the final days of her life. Both facilities did a phenomenal job during such a stressful time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving memorial donations to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Sharon Thatcher

Sharon Rose Thatcher, age 89, of Monclova, went to her eternal home in heaven on January 22, 2021 at her home. She was born December 23, 1931 in Akron to the late Carl and Theresa (Greiner) Combs. She married William Paul “Bill” Thatcher on October 2, 1954 and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Mason Thatcher; sisters, Mildred McLaughlin, Edythe Osborn and Lois Combs; and brothers, Clyde, Adrian, Eldred and Carl Dee Combs.

Sharon was a homemaker who was committed to the care of her family all throughout her life. She liked to be active and use her “crafty” skills to crochet and create unique gifts for her grandchildren. Sharon was also musically gifted and loved singing and playing the piano and organ. Gospel music and the Gaither Vocal Band held a special place in her heart. She was an avid fan of John Wayne and the Cincinnati Reds. Sharon once said that being a grandma was “the greatest thrill of my life.” She was known by many as “Grandma Sharon” and will be remembered for her strong faith and kind, selfless nature.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Joy (Tim) Geis; grandchildren, Hilary (Jesse) Filbrun, Natalie (David) Griffiths and Whitney (Drew) Hertzfeld; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jack and Daisy Filbrun; Addison, Sophia and Maylen Griffiths; and Clara, Eli, Isaac, Lila and Thea Hertzfeld; the countless boys and girls that she loved and taught in churches for 58 years; several nieces and nephews scattered around the United States; special neighbors, the Bartley family; dear friends, Jessie Geis and Iris Bessemer, who she met in childhood and was a friend for more than 80 years.

Friends were received on Tuesday, January 26 in the Holland-Springfield Walker Funeral Home. Graveside services followed on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Sunbury Memorial Park, West Cherry Street, Sunbury, where Sharon was laid to rest with her beloved husband and son.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mansfield Christian Camp Ministries, 1246 Lucas Rd., Mansfield, OH 44905-3017.