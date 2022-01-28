Obituaries: 01-27-22

Kenneth Schmidt

Kenneth Richard James Schmidt, age 60, lovingly known as “Rick,” passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, at The Manor at Perrysburg. joining his wife Kathy in heaven after 10 long years apart.

Born at The Toledo Hospital on July 23, 1961 to John and Miriam (Rawlings) Schmidt, Rick was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters and was jokingly known to be the favorite. Rick attended Springfield Local Schools and Penta Career Center for Graphic Design, graduating in 1979. He spent many years following this career path in various graphic design companies, even once establishing his own. Ultimately, he found himself working for 25 years at Muir Graphics in Sylvania before he was no longer able.

On April 30, 1982, Rick met the love of his life, Kathy Kaszynski at Dale’s Bar in Maumee. They married exactly one year later at Providence Lutheran Church in Holland. Rick and Kathy went on to have two daughters, Autumn and Heather, whom they raised in Perrysburg Township. As a father, Rick was known for loving on his little girls, helping them train in Taekwondo and supporting them with anything they pursued.

Rick was also known for playing the guitar and even spent some time in a band called Lost on Route 65, where Kathy was his biggest fan, dancing away to the music. Rick’s musical years came to an end right around the time he became a grandfather. There was nothing he loved more than being a Papa to his grandchildren, spoiling them with candy and loud toys. He taught them all about life and making good choices, as he always wanted the best for them.

To know Rick was to love him; he was a great man with a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. He also had quite the sense of humor, especially in his final months, making everyone laugh and being sure he would be the patient that was never forgotten.

Surviving are his daughters, Autumn (Tim) Donohue and Heather (Terry) Kachenmeister; grandchildren, “little buddies” Carter, Lucas, Logan and Jacob, and “princesses” Kensley and Ella; sisters, Marge (Don) Richmond, Ginger Grafton and Mimi (Dick) Yeager; brother, John (Michelle) Schmidt; mother-in-law, Marge (Pres) Bliss; and many cousins, nieces and nephews to carry his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; mother, Miriam; father, John Schmidt; sister, Gloria; brother, Jack; and father-in-law, Tom Kaszynski.

Cremation has been entrusted to Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Per Rick’s wishes, no services will be held; instead, there will be a celebration of life at Springfield Township Hall, 7617 Angola Rd. in Holland, at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28. Rick’s family would like to thank everyone that has been a part of his life and especially those who have supported him and cared for him the last several months. Your generosity and compassion will never be forgotten.

David Pawlicki

David Pawlicki, age 74, passed away on Friday, January 21 after battling health issues for several years.

Born in Toledo on July 18, 1947 to Art and Mina Pawlicki, he and his wife Margaret (Harter) of 48 years moved to Ocoee, Fla., in 2005. David lived most of his life in Maumee and was an eighth-grade math teacher at Gateway Middle School for many of his 29 years teaching. He also worked part time at The Blade. He enjoyed making stained glass pieces and various pieces of his work can still be seen in the areas he has lived. He was often found watching sports on TV (especially Indy car races) and laughing with his grandsons.

He leaves behind his wife, Margaret; daughters, Emily (Anthony) Tornatore and Abby (Matt) Bennett; grandsons, Nico and Callen Tornatore; siblings, Dorothy (Raymond) Root, Joseph (Helen) Pawlicki, Robert (Donna) Pawlicki, Peter (Dottie) Pawlicki, Michael Pawlicki and Marianne Pawlicki.

Instead of a service, the family will host a casual memorial party on Saturday, February 12 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Newton Park Pavilion in Winter Garden, Fla. The family suggests memorial donations to Apple A Day (https://appleaday.org/).

Michael Robert Auth

Michael Robert Auth, 39, of Grand Rapids, passed away on January 21 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Born on January 18, 1983 in Toledo to Thomas and Sandra (Hruska) Auth, Michael was a 2001 Anthony Wayne High School graduate. He worked for 16 years as an arborist. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Michael married Bridgett (Elton) on October 24, 2015 in Whitehouse. She survives along with his father, Thomas Auth, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Darryl (Joanie) Elton; sister, Michelle (Mike) Garris; brothers, Greg (Sherri) Ogden and Tim (Debbie) Ogden; brother-in-law, Bill (Kelly) Elton; sister-in-law, Kim (Brian) Kah; and nieces and nephews, Katie and Josh Garris, Jennifer and David (Britanee) Ogden, Grace, Elizabeth and Zachary Elton and Kaylee, Bryce, Cooper and Kelsey Kahl. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra; and grandparents, Robert and Genevieve (Corson) Auth and Erwin and Dolores (Rucki) Hruska.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, January 27 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse. The family suggests giving memorials to St. Jude. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.