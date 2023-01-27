Obituaries: 01-26-23

John Mockensturm

John D. “Mocky” Mockensturm, age 90, a longtime resident of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, January 4 at Arbors of Sylvania.

Born in Toledo on January 27, 1932 to Clem and Eleanora (Rohrbach) Mockensturm, he was a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years. In 1989, he saved two small children from a burning car while on his postal route. For his efforts, he was honored nationally in Washington, D.C. John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1949-53 and was a Purple Heart recipient. His memberships include the American Legion (past commander five times), Maumee Eagles (past president three times), Maumee Elks, Moose and VFW.

Surviving are his children, John (Karen) Mockensturm, Robert Mockensturm and Linda Sellers; grandchildren, Michael, Heather (Ty), Steven (Lyndsey), Maggie and Courtney (Mike); great grandchildren, Xzavier, Cameron, Sterling and Austin; brother, Richard (Rita) Mockensturm; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Theresa, Ray, Phil, Susie and Vince; and son in law, Gary Sellers.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Jody Heavener for her compassion and kindness during John’s last days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Joanne Kapnick

Joanne K. Kapnick, age 77, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, January 13 in Toledo.

Born on July 16, 1945 to Arthur and Christine (Cohrs) Kapnick, she graduated from Adrian High School. She attended The University of Toledo and earned a bachelor’s degree, graduating magna cum laude. Joanne was proud to be part of The Andersons corporation and family. She retired after serving as the executive assistant to Dick Anderson for 32 years. Joanne enjoyed watching football, especially University of Michigan games. She loved going to the casino and her favorite slot machines. She was a dog person and shared her life and love with some very special ones. She enjoyed vacations at the beach and Palm Desert.

Joanne had a wonderful sense of humor. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janice Clark and Judith Ehinger; and niece, Jennifer Putirka. She is survived by her sister, Jean (Jim) Frye; nieces, Janine Keeton, Julie Harris, Janelle Elarton and Jolene Carson; nephews, Jeffrey Frye and Michael Ehinger; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted by the family.

Charles Witte

Charles “Chuck” Frederick Witte, age 93, of Whitehouse, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, from complications of prostate cancer.

Born in Waterville on November 11, 1929, the only child of the late Richard and Mildred (Krout) Witte, he married Janis Sullivan on December 16, 1950 and she survives in Whitehouse. Chuck was a 1947 graduate of Waterville High School and went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University in 1951. He was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Chuck served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, Quartermaster Corps, Korean War and the Ohio National Guard. Chuck owned and operated A-W Insurance from 1959-95.

He was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church, 70-year member of the Grand Lodge of Masons and the Whitehouse Legion. He was a founding member of the Waterville Golf League that his sons and grandsons still play in today. For more than 40 years, he served as a volunteer on the Whitehouse Fire Department, where he was president from 1970-89. He was an Outstanding Anthony Wayne Athletic Booster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Yoder; and brother-in-law, Jack Sullivan. Along with his wife of 72 years, Janis, Chuck is survived by his children, Jenni (Tim) Yoder, of Whitehouse, Jack (Cathy) Witte, of Whitehouse, Kirk (Michelle) Witte, of Maumee, and Karla Witte, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; grandchildren, Ryan (Nissa) Yoder, Kyle (Jamie) Yoder, Kory (Erin) Yoder, Lynze (John) Ballay, Charlie Witte, Kelly (Max) Haberkorn, A.J. Witte, Robert (Katie) Witte, Michael Witte and Emily Witte; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The 72 years Jan and Chuck were married were not always easy, but they approached difficulties as a united front. They loved unconditionally. They traveled the world and found a second home in Maui, Hawaii, where they wintered for 21 years. Chuck could talk to anyone and included all. He was accepting of everyone’s differences and had a network of loyal friends. He knew how to work hard and play hard. He never hesitated to drop a sarcastic comment and follow it with his knowing smile. There will only be one Chuck Witte.

We appreciate the loving guidance we received from Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thanks to Nancy, Kathy, Libby, Pat and Legend Laurie for loving and caring for Chuck.

Visitation took place on January 22 at Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, with a Bell Service by the Whitehouse Fire Department. The funeral was conducted on January 23 at the church, followed by burial in Whitehouse Cemetery, where full military honors and a Fireman’s Last Alarm Service were rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hope United Methodist Church, the Whitehouse Firemen’s Association, Whitehouse Legion Post 384 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.