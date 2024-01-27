Obituaries: 01-25-24

Joseph Michels

Joseph “Joe” Michels, age 68, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, January 15, at home.

Born in Toledo on October 14, 1955, to Leo and Margaret (Kreuz) Michels, Joe attended grade school at Maumee St. Joseph and graduated from Maumee High School in 1973. He was a retired customer service representative for MSC Industrial in Maumee.

Joe enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid fan of cars in general, whether that was watching a race, an auto auction, attending a classic car show or driving his 1995 Chevy Camaro. He was a quiet man, and though he suffered a stroke in 2005, he remained fiercely independent throughout his life, almost always insisting on doing things himself. He enjoyed eating out and was a frequent patron at the many local diners and restaurants in the Maumee area.

Joe is survived by his siblings, Louise Michels, Mary (David) Mutchler, Carol (Matt) McGookey and Robert (Marissa) Michels; brother-in-law, Mike Zieman; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Zieman.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 27, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. The funeral ceremony will be held immediately following at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Dr. B, Perrysburg, OH 43551.