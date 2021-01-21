Obituaries: 01-21-21

Victoria Gottschalk

Victoria Ann Gottschalk age 70, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Anne Hospital in Toledo. Vickie was born in Lima, on January 2, 1951 to Alvin and Catherine (Meyer) Felkey. She was employed as a manager for the McDonald’s Corporation for over 30 years.

Vickie enjoyed family gatherings, vacation and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, which she never missed. She lived for her family.

Surviving are her sons, Jay (Kasey) and Jeremy (Christina Hall) Gottschalk; grandchildren, Garrett, Grady, Graceann, Rosalie and sister, Cindy Kuhlman. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and she loved them dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gottschalk; daughter, Shelly Kosmatka; sister, Sandra Shreve and brother, David Felkey.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home followed by private interment at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. To leave a memory for the family, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Charles Hiles

Charles “Chuck” L. Hiles, 74, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born on August 12, 1946 to John and Dorothy Hiles. Chuck was employed by the City of Maumee. He took great pride in the upkeep of Riverside Cemetery and enjoyed being able to get to know the people who were visiting their loved ones, forming many friendships.

Chuck was a 1964 Maumee High School graduate. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Chuck loved sports, especially his Ohio State Buckeyes. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Hiles; daughters, Angel (Chris) Creque and Deirdre (Gary) Wulf; sons, Chad (Amy) Hiles and Seth (Brandy) Hiles; grandchildren, Shaina (Andy), Nate, Zeke, Taylor, Kayla, Aubrey, Andrew, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Jon, Blake, and Arianna; siblings, Jack (Gloria) Hiles and Char (Leonard) Nesper; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home and interment followed at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee High School Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 461 Maumee, OH 43537. To leave a memory for the family, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.