Obituaries: 01-20-22

Donald Servais, Sr.

Donald James Servais, Sr., age 94, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, January 15 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born in Perrysburg on June 18, 1927 to Raymond and Marcella (Balbaugh) Servais, Don graduated from Maumee High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a professional photographer from 1948 to 1999, which included being the Maumee Police and Fire Divisions’ photographer as well. Don was very proud to take part in an Honor Flight in 2012.

Don’s memberships in-cluded Model A Club (Flying Quail Chapter); Maumee Rotary Club, past president; and the Maumee Elks. He enjoyed antique car restoration, landscape painting and building bird houses, to name a few of his interests.

Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Alice (Lawrence) Servais; children, Don (Diana), Jr., Steve, Jim (Ruth Anne) Servais and Linda (Tom) Byers; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marty, and two brothers.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Jacqueline Parris

Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Parris, age 56, of Whitehouse, left her earthly family to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 15, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Toledo on May 20, 1965 to Thomas and Judith (Hartman) Parris, she was a 1986 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School.

“Jackie was our gift and we are so thankful to be able to share our gift with everyone she met. Jackie loved meeting new people and never forgot a name or face. No one was a stranger to Jackie and she made an impression on everyone she met. She always asked us how our friends were and to tell them she said hello. She was positive and selfless, truly cared about other people and wanted to know how and what they were doing. Jackie had a true love and ear for music and could play a song on a piano by just listening to it one time. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Jackie worked at Bittersweet Farms for 20 years in horticulture, kitchen and housekeeping and was an avid hand bells player/leader. It wasn’t just work – it was her passion and it showed by all the friends she made there.

Jackie is survived by her mother, Judith C. Parris; brother, Thomas (Juliann) Parris; sisters, Christine (Scot) Duncan and Karen Beebe; and many nieces and nephews that she cherished spending time with. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas O. Parris; and brother-in-law, John Beebe.

A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Lloyd Burns

Lloyd James Burns, age 77, of Kelleys Island, Ohio and formerly Waterville, passed away after a valiant battle with Lewy body dementia on Friday, January 14, at Ayden Healthcare of Waterville.

Born in Fostoria on November 14, 1944 to the late Clarence and Alverdia (Peeler) Burns, he served in the U.S. Army from 1967-69 during the Vietnam War, stationed in South Korea. For more than 50 years of his life, Lloyd was a salesman of vacuum cleaners, appliances, windows and fireplaces. One of his greatest accomplishments is being responsible for supplying the appliances for most of the Lakeside condo developments from Port Clinton to Marblehead. He was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, VFW Post 9908 and St. Vincent de Paul and was a 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus. He was a major sports fan who cheered for the Spartans and the Panthers and also loved cars. Lloyd and his wife were longtime residents of Kelleys Island, where they enjoyed boating and birding. They also loved traveling and one of their favorite spots was Costa Rica.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alverdia (Peeler) Burns; older brother, Harold Burns; son, Bradley Burns; and grandson, Ben Hodge. He is survived by his cherished wife of 51 years, Angela (Fantauzzo) Burns; son, Marc (Misy) Burns; twin daughters, Sheila (Rory) Hodge and Lisa (Paul) Merris; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Fantauzzo; grandchildren, Julia Burns, Audrey Burns, Rory Hodge, Justin (Amy) Hodge, Joseph (Lisa) Hodge, Justin Ellis, Trevor Ellis, Ryan Cronstrom, Colette Cronstrom, Tatum Cronstrom, Trent Page, and Katlyn O’Neill; great-grandchildren, Daly, Brooklyn, Harper, Benny, Lilly, Ashtyn, Noelani, Clyde, Hank, Rylee, Taylin, Kason, Kai and Kohen; nieces, Johnna Fantauzzo and Stephanie (Derek) Johnson; and great-nieces, Sofia and Lucia Johnson. Special thanks to Barb and Gene Heising, who have been supportive and caring friends for 44 years.

A Catholic Memorial Mass will be celebrated in his honor at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, at St. John XXIII in Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. John XXIII’s St. Vincent de Paul Society, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551; or SouthernCare Hospice, 6545 Central Ave. No. 103, Toledo, OH 43617. To leave an online memory for the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.