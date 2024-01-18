Obituaries: 01-18-24

Karen Masters

Karen Elaine Masters, age 72, of Waterville, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, January 12. She was born on May 4, 1951, to the late Robert and Eleanora (Jones) Hoover in Sylvania.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Masters, who shared over five decades of companionship and love with her since their wedding on August 14, 1971. Together with Denny, she embarked on incredible journeys, from the beaches of North Carolina to the vast glaciers of Alaska, sampling waffles in Belgium and pasta in Italy. Their travels, both local and overseas, were filled with adventurous experiences.

Karen excelled as an advertising executive at Buckeye CableSystem, forging lasting connections with people who became lifelong friends. Her bachelor’s degree in social work not only made her a leader in sales, but also allowed her to connect with people instantly, thanks to her empathetic nature. A devoted member of Waterville Methodist Church and an attendee of CedarCreek Church, Karen’s spiritual and community involvement were integral to her life. She further demonstrated her compassion by serving as a dedicated board member for Paws and Whiskers in Toledo, where her love for kittens was well-known. Karen was also a passionate advocate for adults with autism at Bittersweet Farms. Karen’s commitment extended to the business community, as she served on the Waterville Chamber of Commerce for several years.

Above all else, family held an unparalleled significance in Karen’s life. Her husband, daughters and grandchildren were not just a part of her world; they were the very core around which her entire existence revolved. Whether through shared laughter or the warmth of her infectious smile, Karen had a remarkable ability to fill hearts with joy. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family, but her love and influence will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

Along with her husband of 52 years, Dennis, Karen is survived by her children, Kamilyn (Robert) Smith, of Perrysburg, and Karilane (Stanley) King, of Bay Village, Ohio; sisters, Carol (Dennis) Bolt, of Midlothian, Va., and Brenda (Brent) Lochbihler, of Sylvania; grandchildren, Samuel Smith, Eleanor Smith, Aiden King and Amelia King; special friend, Linda Morris; and her boxer, Faye, whom she rescued.

Visitation took place on January 17 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, followed by her funeral service. Family friend Rev. Rebecca Przybylski was the officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Karen’s memory to Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, OH 43615. To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the family, please visit http://www.dunnfuneralhome.com.