Obituaries: 01-13-22

Nancy Frey

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Nancy Ann Zagorc Frey, age 71, of Maumee, of December 23.

Born on January 13, 1950, a product of Cleveland area public schools, Nancy attended The University of Toledo, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in education and two master’s degrees. Nancy made her contribution to this world through her counseling and commitment to her community. She favored the work of food banks, the Cherry Street Mission, Juvenile Diabetes Research and those searching for treatment of and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Faced with multiple medical problems this past year, she met each challenge with optimism and determination. Her loves were many, chief among them kindness and caring for others. Nancy treasured the time with her children and felt gifted for her grandchildren, taking great care and pleasure in the role of grandmother. She loved to share her passion for reading and poetry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Shirley (Auer) Zagorc; and her brother, Michael Zagorc. Surviving are her husband, Francis Frey; children, Jennifer (Tommy) Short, Matthew (Marci) Frey, Abigail (Justin) Paez, Madelyn (Christopher) Wilson and Catherine (Matthew) Morrison; grandchildren, Khayman, Beck, Madelyn and Baylor Short, Frances and Zeke Frey, Charisma, Finley, Justice, Sirius and Kyrie Paez, Henry and Evelyn Wilson and Fenner and Asa Morrison; siblings, Sandra (Richard) Odrumsky and Timothy (Kacy) Zagorc; uncle, Rev. Francis Zagorc; and many treasured nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

All services were private.

Vernon Ryan

Vernon C. Ryan, age 97, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, December 30, at the Manor at Perrysburg.

Born in Altoona, Pa., on April 8, 1924 to Walter and Edna (Civitts) Ryan, he was a World War II veteran and served in the South Pacific. Vern was employed as a State Highway Patrolman as a lieutenant and retired in 1974 after 27 years of service. After retirement, Vern served as Safety Director for the city of Maumee. He then joined TARTA as a training officer, eventually becoming Superin-tendent of Transportation.

During his lifetime, Vern was active in Boy Scouts, Toastmasters, American Legion, Rotary, Masonic Blue Lodge, AAONMS, Maumee Elks and the Maumee Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, mushrooming, softball and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Robert and Ronald Emans; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Ryan.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at the Manor at Perrysburg for the exceptional care Vernon received in his last days. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Norwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Kenneth Westphal

Kenneth R. Westphal, age 54, of Perrysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 30.

Born in Oregon, Ohio on March 16, 1967 to Richard and Gayle (Witherell) Westphal, he attended St. Rose School in Perrysburg and graduated from Perrysburg High School and Penta Vocational. He had a passion for muscle cars (especially Pontiacs). Ken loved to see others happy, often joking and teasing those around him. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his love for his family and friends and his willingness to help others. He made friends everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by the many lives he has touched in his short time here on earth.

Surviving are his mother, Gayle Westphal; siblings, Rick (Amy) Westphal, Ron (Lynn) Westphal, Karrie (Jeff Gray) Westphal, Janine (Tom) Yankley and Jim (Becky) Westphal; seven nieces; one great-niece; one great-nephew; aunt, Barbara Westphal; and many cousins.

Services will be private. Online condolences for the family may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Susan Harris

Susan “Suzy” Shumer Harris, age 65, of Temple, Texas and formerly of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, January 2.

The youngest of six children, Susan was born on October 13, 1956 to Howard and Florence (Kahle) Shumer. She went on to marry her husband of 47 years, Utah Harris. Together they built a life for themselves and their four children. Susan was a seamstress, a bookworm, an avid card player and a volunteer. She was always involved in whatever her kids were doing. She did Girl Scouts for several years, she helped with Maumee High School Color Guard as a team mom and uniforms, was a classroom volunteer for both her kids and grandkids and was Team Mom for many years of Maumee Little League baseball. Susan was very social and volunteered in local political campaigns. She also loved kids. She and Utah would dress up for the holidays and go visit with local schools and she would play Mrs. Claus or an elf, or just be a photographer. She was super crafty and loved to remodel her home.

Susan is survived in life by her husband, Utah Harris; children, Heather (Doug), Jennifer (Jeremy), Matthew (Kim) and Tammy (Phil); grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabriel, Jared, Andrew, Austen, Aubrey, Elijah, Utah and a baby-to-be that Susan called Adora; sister, Mary Staple; and brother, Dan Shumer. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard, Donald and James.

There will not be a funeral for Susan at this time, as she has donated her body to the University of Texas. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later this year. Blessed Be.

Nancy Shinaver

Nancy Ann Shinaver, age 87, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, January 4.

Born on December 9, 1934, to Luther and Vera (Gaynor) Bee, Nancy was a member of the Calvary Church in Maumee. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to garage sales, treasure hunting, playing cards, reading and attending Bible study.

She is survived by her children, David (Julie), Pam, Keith (Angi) Shinaver; daughter-in-law, Karen Shinaver; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Carol) and Jim (Penny) Bee; and sisters-in-law, Judy and Sally Bee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; sons, John and Philip Jr.; grandson, Michael; great-granddaughter, Haleighna; twin great-grandsons, Jameson and Jackson; brothers, Ed, Jake and Chuck Bee; and sister, Edna Whitman.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where the funeral service took place on January 8, followed by interment in Restlawn Memorial Park.