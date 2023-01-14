Obituaries: 01-12-23

Anna Heinz

Anna Maria Heinz, age 85, of Whitehouse and formerly of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Saturday, December 31 in Waterville.

Born on January 14, 1937 in Bavaria, Germany to Adalbert and Anna (Kopp) Dedler, she married Ronald H. Heinz in Tampa on December 21, 1962. Anna’s hobbies included gardening and tole and landscape painting. Anna and Ronald were avid travelers, taking eight cruises, including trips to Hawaii and the Baltic Sea. She was active in her churches, both in Whitehouse and in Tampa. At the Community of Christ Church in Whitehouse, she was involved in Sunday School and the Altar Guild, and she sang in the choir at Faith Lutheran Church in Tampa.

Anna is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Ursula (Mark) Winkelman, of Monclova; granddaughters, Zoe (Matt) Lefevre and Teegan Winkelman; great-granddaughter, Emilia Lefevre; and sister-in-law Sandra Kurcan, of St. Petersburg, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Rd., Whitehouse, at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 12, with Pastor Marcus Lohrmann officiating. Burial will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.