Obituaries: 01-11-24

Stanley Roan

Stanley W. Roan, 75, passed away on January 2, at his residence.

Born on April 6, 1948, he was the son of H. Wayne and Pauline (Bruot) Roan. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1966.

Stanley was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1968 to 1970 in the Vietnam War, then the reserves through 1973. He retired from Owens Corning in 2007 after 28 years as a transportation specialist. Unable to stay retired, he drove a school bus for Maumee City Schools for five years before moving to Columbus. He then continued driving for Worthington City Schools from 2015 to 2023.

Outside of work, he enjoyed being active outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0171.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Kristina (Pollock) Roan; two daughters, Dr. Jessica Retzke and Jennifer (John) Elrod; three grandchildren, Campbell Retzke, Cole Retzke and Harper Elrod; two brothers, Steve (Ann) Roan and Sidney (Debi) Roan.

Preceding him in death was his father, H. Wayne Roan, in 1992.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, January 12 at Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS United Central and Southern Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. 221, Columbus, OH 43220.

Correspondence may be sent to Kris Roan, 2882 Kool Air Way, Columbus, OH 43231.