Obituaries: 01-07-21

Jim Bippus

James Richard Bippus passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Waterville, at the age of 93. Born on November 18, 1927 in Toledo to Alfred and Helen Bippus, Jim loved life and was a person of strong faith in God. His wife Barb, his children and grandchildren were very dear to him.

Jim was an Army veteran and graduated with a business degree from Kent State University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. Jim followed in his uncle and father’s footsteps with a career in dental equipment sales. He was a salesman for over 50-years, starting with Ransom & Randolph in 1950. Jim worked with a variety of dental supply companies, made wonderful relationships with dentists and professional friends in the business throughout Ohio and southern Michigan, and continued selling independently until 91-years of age.

Jim met his first wife Ethel Jule Phipps, married in 1952, had five children and moved several times throughout Ohio. Upon her death in 1969, Jim continued living in Toledo. He later met and married Barbara Parker in 1973, where they combined families and lived in South Toledo, later moving to Waterville, where they resided for 24-years.

Jim had a passion for music and was a baritone soloist throughout his life. Jim sang in his college fraternity men’s group, the Singers Club of Cleveland, church choirs (including Monroe St. United Methodist Church, St. Michael’s in the Hills and Sylvania Methodist Church) and specialty choirs such as the David Carter Symphonic Choir, as well as many other performances, productions, weddings and funerals. Jim could talk endlessly about his memories of his performances as “Noah” and “Elijah.”

Fishing, traveling, Ohio State football and his flower gardens were some of his strong passions in life. Jim was always surrounded by “EVERYTHING” Ohio State, from his clothes to flags on the house, to his doorbells that played the OSU fight song. If you were from Michigan, Jim gave you quite the razzing! He loved to fish and had many stories and photos of his fishing adventures, mostly with family. Jim also loved to travel, including taking the family camping across the country, international travel with his lovely wife and frequent trips to South Padre Island to get out of the cold weather. He was blessed with many close friends and was known for his good sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara E. Bippus of Waterville; his son Edward A. Bippus (Pam) of Austin, Texas; his daughter Susan M. (Bippus) Martin of Maumee; his daughter Barbara J. Papke (Walt) of Drummond Island, Mich.; his daughter Diane L. Arndt (Andrew) of Bristol, Wis.; and stepdaughter Sharon L. Whaley (Dave) of Advance, N.C.; grandchildren Tiffany (Martin) Romstadt, Dustin Bippus, Sarah Whaley, Michael Roach, Ryan Martin, Lauren Bippus, Joel Whaley, Brittany (Bippus) McClary, Amanda (Papke) Mills, Courtney (Hall) Bryden and Kaitlyn Hall; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas R. Bippus; wife Ethel J. Bippus; stepson David W. Parker; sister Nancy J. Mytinger and grandson Brendan S. Hall.

The family received visitors at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville on January 4-5, followed by interment at Wakeman Cemetery. A recorded video will be available at a later date.

People wishing to honor Jim’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Jim’s name at http://bit.ly/jbippus or the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at www.alz.org/nwohio. To leave a memory for the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Jim will be missed by many. “Go Bucks!”

Polly Albaugh

Pauline “Polly” Albaugh, age 91, of Waterville, was born to Emily J. (Webster) Miller and Charles E. Miller on September 4,1929 in Cleveland. She died of complications from COVID-19 on January 1, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Polly was the loving younger sister of Marian Miller Luce and loving big sister to Roger Miller and Jeff Miller. She grew up in Kingsville, Ohio, graduating from Kingsville High School in 1947.

Polly attended Bowling Green State University, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in education. At BGSU, she was a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Albaugh, at a sorority function where he happened to be dating another sorority sister. Polly caught his eye, and she was the last Gamma Phi or any other woman he ever dated.

Polly and Dick were married on August 18, 1951, two months after graduating from BGSU. They settled in Waterville to begin their careers at what would later become Anthony Wayne Local Schools. Polly taught sixth grade at Waterville School for several years, leaving teaching to care for her children. She later returned to Waterville to teach fourth grade. Polly then moved to teach fifth grade at the newly built middle school. She continued to teach in Room 158 until her retirement. Polly continued to serve the school system after retirement, volunteering in classrooms and sitting on the boards of the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation and the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association.

Polly was a faithful and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waterville all her adult life. Her work as elder, deacon and superintendent of Sunday School included several repeat stints through the years. She tirelessly volunteered at the church in whatever capacity she was needed.

Polly’s dedication to her family, friends, to her role as an educator, the Anthony Wayne community and the church was limitless. She put everyone above herself and was a faithful servant to the Lord.

Left to cherish a lifetime of memories are her beloved children: Cindy (Chris) Celusta of Waterville, Dick (Katie) Albaugh Jr of Westmont, Ill., Amy (Brian) Powell of Hinsdale, Ill., and Kathy (Scott) Kirkendall of Okauchee, Wis. Polly found great joy and pride in her 11 grandchildren, delighting with each addition, and enjoying all of their interests and achievements. Holding on to many memories are: Shannon (Kyle) Ruhe, Jacob Albaugh, John Albaugh, Scott (Kiley) Kirkendall, Michael Celusta, Bradley Celusta, Eric (Rachel) Albaugh, Sam Kirkendall, Cole Kirkendall, Brett Albaugh and Brian Powell Jr. Carving a special niche in Polly’s heart were her great-grandchildren Carson and Reese Ruhe and Goldie Lou Albaugh. She is also survived by her brother Roger (Irma) Miller, sister-in-law Kathleen J. Miller, many nieces and nephews and two special cousins, Jeanne Kozell and Susan Benson. She encompassed them and their children with her love and was grateful to be included in their lives. Until she was no longer able, Polly followed their careers, joys and sorrows, staying in touch with them and extending her love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emily and Charles; loving husband and soulmate of 46 years, Dick; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Richard Luce; brother, Jeff Miller and sister-in-law, Beverly Miller Wrisley. Polly loved her many friends and was especially grateful for the ones who were so faithful to her in her final years.

Polly will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her beloved “Tiger.” They have been apart for too long. We, her family, think she deserves a grand final send-off, but know that she would never want anyone to gather and risk being infected with COVID-19. We ask that if Polly touched your life in some meaningful way and you feel moved to honor her memory through a donation, they can be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Waterville, www.watervillefpc.org/our-giving or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, www.hospicenwo.org/landing-pages/main/giving.

The family thanks the dedicated health care professionals at Hospice of Northwest Ohio who cared for our mother in her final weeks. We appreciate the care and kindness extended to our mother and our families. We will forever miss our dear Mother. Well done, beautiful soul.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville. To leave a memory for the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.