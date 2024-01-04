Obituaries: 01-04-24

Paul Rachow II

Paul “Rocky” Henry Rachow II, age 84, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26 at home.

Born in Toledo on August 5, 1939 to the late Paul and Esther (King) Rachow, he graduated from Macomber High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country. A jack of all trades, Rocky was owner and operator of Arco Gas Station and his own taxi cab. He also worked at Hilfinger as a property manager and realtor.

Due to his vision challenges, Rocky and his late wife Janet founded the Frogtown Low Vision Support Group in 2004. They enjoyed spending time with each of the members, forming friendships that changed their lives. Sadly, when the pandemic hit, the group could no longer meet. In addition to forming Frogtown, Rocky considered his greatest accomplishment as being married to Janet for 63 years. Rocky liked to wear cowboy boots and hats and watch western movies. He will be truly missed by those who were lucky enough to have known him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Debra and Robin (Guy); sons, Paul III and Michael; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Linda) Rachow. In addition to his parents, Rocky was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Kwapich) Rachow, whom he married on June 8, 1959; sister, Esther Grasser; and brothers, Dale and Darold.

Rocky will be laid to rest during a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 6 in Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St. in Sylvania. Those attending are advised to meet in the parking lot. Following the service, a celebration of life will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Farnsworth Metropark’s Roche de Boeuf shelter house, 741 S. River Rd. in Waterville.

Phyllis Coy

Phyllis A. Coy, age 79, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Born on September 3, 1944 to John and Dora Karamol, Phyllis attended St. Theresa elementary and McAuley and Whitney high schools in Toledo. She worked in the medical field for many years for prominent local physicians, surgeons and dentists, as well as Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She spent several years volunteering for the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality Kitchen.

Phyllis was truly a loving, peaceful and faithful person to her family, friends and neighbors. She was a wonderful mentor to her daughter’s grade school and high school friends. She loved to travel with her husband, Denny, on his business trips, as well as spend time with her daughter, Beth and her family in Kentucky, and vacations to Florida, Nevada and Mexico. Phyllis also loved gardening, especially caring for her rose bushes. Her pet dogs were very important to her, and she adored her Madi and Monique. She was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Bethany (Scott) Osborn; granddaughter, Brittani Coy; grandson, Ethan Osborn; great-grandson, Tate Bailey; sisters, Linda Arent and Janice Przbysz; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and service took place at Coyle Funeral Home on January 2, followed by private burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Parkcliffe Memory Care Facility and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and comfort while caring for Phyllis. To view Phyllis’ memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family, visit CoyleFuneralHome.com.

David Hayes

David Michael Hayes, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, December 20.

Born in Toledo on November 20, 1958 to Edward and Nancy Hayes, David spent many years working in construction, owning his own business in the 1990s on Hilton Head Island, S.C., before moving back to Ohio to be closer to his family. David was an avid jokester who had the ability to make anyone laugh in any situation. He was never one to take life too seriously, living every day to its fullest. He will be missed by many.

David is survived by his son, Corey; sister, Mary Martinez; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Sharon) Hayes; brother-in-law, Franklin Shin-aver; best bud, Dan Save; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends. David was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward and Nancy Hayes; brother, Edward Hayes, Jr.; sister, Barbara Shinaver; and brother-in-law, George Martinez.

A church service will be held at a later date.