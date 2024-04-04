Northern Light Masonic Lodge To Host Pancake Breakfast And Silent Auction

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Northern Light Masonic Lodge 40 in Maumee is expected to raise thousands of dollars for the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, April 6.

Over 26 years, the annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction has raised more than $200,000 for the foundation. This year, the goal is to raise another $10,000, said event chair Doug Towslee.

“All the money we raise stays in the Toledo area,” Towslee said. “It goes to patients that need anything: clothing, medicine, transportation to and from dialysis. It comes from this fund.”

Towslee, who became involved with the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio more than 30 years ago, said it’s an important cause that he hopes the lodge and the rest of the community can continue supporting for years to come.

The $7.00 breakfast ticket purchases go toward the foundation, as all breakfast items have been donated by local businesses.

“I don’t have to buy a thing, so the donations become pure profit for the foundation,” Towslee said.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns and more will be on hand for the all-you-can eat breakfast, which Masonic youth organizations will help Towslee and the rest of the Freemasons to host.

Local businesses and lodge members have also supported the event by providing items for the silent auction.

“We’ve got numerous items from restaurants, car washes, even paintings,” Towslee listed. “There are a lot of baskets full of different things, too.”

Three bicycles have also been donated for the event, Towslee said.

The donations and generosity are what make the event possible year after year, and Towslee hopes it will continue into the future with the help of the community.

For now, though, he is focused on this year’s event and making sure as many people as possible are ready to attend the event on Saturday, April 6 from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

Towslee expects approximately 350 people to attend, and those who have yet to purchase a ticket can buy one at the door.

“Anyone that would like to donate, but can’t come, if they would like to purchase a ticket instead and have that money go to the patients, they can call my number,” Towslee said.

Those interested can contact Towslee at (419) 704-8270.

To enjoy the breakfast buffet and have a chance to bid on silent auction items, come to the lodge located at 119 W. Wayne St. in Maumee.