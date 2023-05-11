Nine Anthony Wayne Seniors Sign To Play At The Next Level

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Nine Anthony Wayne High School seniors signed letters of intent to play at the next level during a May 3 signing event.

Zachary Carpenter, Kennedy Kehres, Cody Keller, Thomas Ling, Marco Morrison, Hadryn Nowicki, Charles Robertson, Carson Spradlin and Luke Wymer were congratulated by family and friends during the signings.

Zachary Carpenter signed to play baseball for Judson University, a private university in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) conference in Elgin, Ill.

An outfielder and pitcher for the Generals, Zachary said his favorite moment in his baseball career was last year, winning against Bowling Green in the district semifinals. In addition to baseball, Zachary played football.

At Judson, he plans to major in architecture and become a licensed architect.

Kennedy Kehres signed to play golf for Adrian College in Michigan. During her high school career, Kennedy recorded first-, second- and third-team honors in the Northern Lakes League. She also remembers the first time she shot par during a match.

In addition to golf, Kennedy is involved in gymnastics and teaching professions and maintains a 4.1 GPA.

While at Adrian College, she plans to major in secondary education.

“I want to go and have an amazing college experience and enjoy playing the sport I love,” she said. “I want to be an amazing teacher like the teachers I have had at Anthony Wayne.”

Cody Keller signed to play baseball at Adrian College, an NCAA Division III school in Adrian, Mich. He is a pitcher and outfielder for the Generals.

Thomas (Tommy) Ling signed to play football for Ohio Dominican University, an NCAA Division II school in Columbus, where he’ll study sports marketing and management.

In football, Tommy has earned first-team All-NLL and district recognition as well as third team all-state. He’s also been involved in wrestling and baseball.

“I’ve enjoyed competing with the same group of guys since kindergarten and seeing all the work pay off in high school,” Tommy said.

Marco Morrison will play baseball for Ohio Northern University, an NCAA Division III school in Ada, Ohio.

An outfielder, Marco said the highlight of his career was winning NLL and district championships two years ago. Marco has made first-team NLL once and first-team district twice. He has also been a member of the varsity football team.

At ONU, Marco plans to major in business while enjoying playing at the next level and “being the best player and teammate I can be.”

Hadryn Nowicki has signed to play for the Owens Community College Express baseball team.

A catcher for the Generals, Hadryn’s favorite moment this year was beating Northview at home after being tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

While studying mechanical engineering at Owens, Hadryn said he plans to enjoy the college-athlete experience.

Charlie Robertson signed to play golf for Lourdes University, where he will major in business.

His favorite moments from the past few years have included going to the state competition in back-to-back seasons and beating the school record of 274 at Legacy Golf Course. He also was named District Preview Medalist and Maumee Invite Medalist.

A student with a GPA of 3.5, Charlie said his goal – in addition to doing well in classes and golf – is to “follow God’s plan in spreading the word of Jesus Christ and keep playing golf through him.”

Carson Spradlin has signed to play football for Wittenberg University, a NCAA Division III private college in Springfield, Ohio.

With Anthony Wayne, Carson earned first-team NLL and second-team district while serving as an outside linebacker. His favorite moments with the football team were the Saturday morning donuts after shutouts, he said.

In addition to football, Carson participated in track and field and earned a 4.0 GPA and honors diploma. He’ll major in biology while at Wittenberg.

Luke Wymer has signed to play football for the University of the Cumber-lands, a private university in Williamsburg, Ky.

As a linebacker and senior captain for the Generals, Luke has several favorite memories: receiving first-team NLL and district and second-team all-state honors.

“Beating Findlay at home was awesome – a revenge loss that meant a lot to us as a younger team with guys who had no experience in bigger crowds,” Carson said. “However, creating relationships that last a lifetime really is my favorite takeaway from high school football.”

Luke also served as team captain twice for the Generals wrestling team and was a D-I state qualifier at 190 pounds.

With a 3.7 GPA, he plans to major in middle school education with a minor in coaching.

“My goals for college are to become a better person in the classroom, on the field and spiritually as well,” Luke said. “I definitely want to make an impact on the football field.

“Football is a short time in my life, unfortunately; therefore, it is important that I make my academics and career a priority. I want to impact kids at all levels through the classroom and hopefully coaching as well.”