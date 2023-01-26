Newsies Jr. Comes To Gateway Middle School

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee middle school students are ready to showcase their skills in their production of Disney’s Newsies Jr. on February 3-4.

According to director Ryan Albrecht, the production is the perfect opportunity for everyone involved to demonstrate what they’ve learned after spending so much time on the project.

“Newsies is different. Everybody gets a name; everybody has a part. Everybody has a line or two, or a solo,” Albrecht noted. “Everybody gets their moment to shine, and we’re really looking forward to getting to share that.”

The students, he said, have been excited to perform the musical as many have had the chance to watch it before and knew what to expect – including the dedication it would require. The musical is intense and requires the mastering of many skills, Albrecht explained.

“It’s been really cool to see so many students new to the drama club and new to theater jump in with both feet and take on such a challenging project,” Albrecht said. “It’s very dance-heavy. There’s a lot of choreography and a lot of dancing – a little bit of tap and little bit of ballet.”

Albrecht said it’s been important while working with the students to show them what they can do and also to help them enjoy their time working on the project.

“I’ve been the director for 10 years and my goal every year for the students is not just put on a show they can be proud of, but also to teach them the basics of what theater is and what it can be,” Albrecht said.

Along with recognizing the effort put forth by the students, Albrecht said the assistant directors Tim Barker and Christina Guingrich have helped the students and him immensely.

“I’m very proud to be able to put my name on this show and I’m proud of the hard work everyone has put in,” Albrecht said. “It’s certainly paying off.”

Tickets are sold exclusively online at https://maumee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all and are $10.00 per person. The play, which will be held in the Gateway Middle School auditorium, begins at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.