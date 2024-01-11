New Waterville Council Members Prepared To Bridge Gap

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Waterville City Council is going to “bridge the gaps in the community,” said Mayor Tim Pedro after he was sworn into office for his second term on January 8.

With open communication, Pedro said “Team Council” will move forward together despite any differences that may arise. Seated council members Anthony Bruno, Mary Duncan and John Rozic welcomed the return of Todd Borowski and newcomers Anthony Garver and Wayne Wagner to the team. The newly elected members and Pedro were sworn in by Toledo Municipal Court Judge Nicole Khoury, who noted that running for a council seat takes a lot of courage.

During the first meeting of the year, Pedro named Duncan as vice mayor – a two-year role that includes conducting the business of the mayor when he is not in town – and gained approval for his list of committee assignments, including: Rozic, Finance and Public Service committees; Duncan, Public Works and 911 Council of Governments representative; Borowski and Wagner, Public Works and Tree Commission; Bruno, Parks and Recreation; Garver, Public Safety; Rodney Frey, Finance and Civil Service; and Nicholas Sargent, Fire Co-Op Advisory Committee.

Several other ad hoc committees are also in the works. A team will be named to lead plans, along with the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce and Waterville Primary School, to prepare for the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse.

Former council member Barb Bruno and Rozic are leading efforts to see about options for the Roche de Boeuf Interurban bridge, which the Ohio Department of Transportation has slated for demolition. The two plan to work with the offices of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) and State Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) on what options may be available.

Pedro said he’s also going to work with the chamber, the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission and other community organizers to see about ideas for a farmers’ market and events for Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day and Christmas. Garver, an Air Force veteran, will also work with Pedro on ways to expand the city’s Memorial Day observance.

During the meeting, council also:

• Discussed ODOT’s plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of Noward Road and S.R. 64. While the majority of that intersection is in Waterville Township, 25 percent is in Waterville, and the change in the traffic flow will mean that the lights at the overpass with U.S. 24 will need to be adjusted, said administrator Jon Gochenour.

• Heard Duncan ask whether materials for an ice skating rink in Conrad Park have been ordered yet. Gochenour said he confirmed a materials list and planned to order needed materials to build the rink soon.

• Learned that the balance of all funds is $11.3 million as of the end of November. Income taxes collected increased 11.28 percent – with the majority being from business withholdings.

• Listened to treasurer Steve Schult explain the role of the treasurer – an independent, outside person who oversees and reviews all checks, internal controls and the annual audit.

• Thanked those involved in the first Christmas Giving event hosted by Pedro on behalf of outgoing members Rod Frey and Barb Bruno. Held at the Liberty House on December 18, the event brought in donations of food and gift cards for those in need in the community.

• Heard Borowski say that he’s working with Police Chief Joe Valvano and that a representative from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will come to the Monday, January 22 meeting to address concerns about hunting on the islands in the Maumee River along Waterville. Anyone with questions should contact the city or Valvano in order to have those questions addressed during the meeting.

• Held a public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 appropriations, which will be voted on during the January 22 meeting.